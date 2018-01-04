Advanced Imaging Society Announces 2018 Technology Awards Honorees

The Advanced Imaging Society (AIS) has announced the 10 honorees for the 2018 Technology Awards and the 13 women who will receive the AIS’s Distinguished Leadership Award, all of whom will be recognized at the awards luncheon Jan. 16 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills. The event is co-sponsored by Cisco and Dell.

Winners of the the 2018 Technology Awards were selected from nearly 100 submissions by members of the AIS Technology Committee and honorees for the Distinguished Leadership Award were selected by a committee of representatives from various corners of the technology in media and entertainment community.

“Our latest class of 10 Technology Awards honorees and our timely recognition of 13 women receiving our Distinguished Leadership Award encompass familiar names along with recent discoveries, all of which represent the most creative, productive and forward-thinking efforts in visual technology and emerging content,” said Jim Chabin, President and CEO of The Advanced Imaging Society. “The AIS has a mission to unite as well as celebrate the people and companies that are moving the entertainment technology business forward, and our 23 honorees this year represent that goal perfectly.”

The women being honored at the event for their work in business and technology are:

Victoria Alonso, EVP, Physical Production, Marvel Studios

Annie Chang, VP, Media Platforms, Universal Studios

Vicki Colf, CTO, Warner Brothers

Ashley Crowder, CEO, Co-Founder, Vntana

Poppy Crum, Chief Scientist, Dolby Laboratories

Karen Dulfino, Executive Producer, Google Spotlight Stories

Marcie Jastrow, SVP Immersive Media, Head of the Technicolor Experience Center, Technicolor

JoAnne Kim, Feature Post Production Technology, Legendary Entertainment

Cindy McKenzie, CIO, Deluxe Entertainment Services Group

Esther Pearl, Founder and Executive Director, Camp Reel Stories Nanea Reeves, CEO, Co-Founder, TRIPP, Inc.

Kathleen Schroeter, Head of Marketing, Video and Wireless, Fraunhoffer Heinrich Hertz, Berlin

Bettina Sherick, SVP, Consumer Insights and Innovation, 20th Century Fox

The companies being honored with the AIS Lumiere statuette include: