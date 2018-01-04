Advanced Imaging Society Announces 2018 Technology Awards Honorees

The Advanced Imaging Society (AIS) has announced the 10 honorees for the 2018 Technology Awards and the 13 women who will receive the AIS’s Distinguished Leadership Award, all of whom will be recognized at the awards luncheon Jan. 16 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills. The event is co-sponsored by Cisco and Dell.
Winners of the the 2018 Technology Awards were selected from nearly 100 submissions by members of the AIS Technology Committee and honorees for the Distinguished Leadership Award were selected by a committee of representatives from various corners of the technology in media and entertainment community.
“Our latest class of 10 Technology Awards honorees and our timely recognition of 13 women receiving our Distinguished Leadership Award encompass familiar names along with recent discoveries, all of which represent the most creative, productive and forward-thinking efforts in visual technology and emerging content,” said Jim Chabin, President and CEO of The Advanced Imaging Society. “The AIS has a mission to unite as well as celebrate the people and companies that are moving the entertainment technology business forward, and our 23 honorees this year represent that goal perfectly.”
The women being honored at the event for their work in business and technology are:
- Victoria Alonso, EVP, Physical Production, Marvel Studios
- Annie Chang, VP, Media Platforms, Universal Studios
- Vicki Colf, CTO, Warner Brothers
- Ashley Crowder, CEO, Co-Founder, Vntana
- Poppy Crum, Chief Scientist, Dolby Laboratories
- Karen Dulfino, Executive Producer, Google Spotlight Stories
- Marcie Jastrow, SVP Immersive Media, Head of the Technicolor Experience Center, Technicolor
- JoAnne Kim, Feature Post Production Technology, Legendary Entertainment
- Cindy McKenzie, CIO, Deluxe Entertainment Services Group
- Esther Pearl, Founder and Executive Director, Camp Reel Stories Nanea Reeves, CEO, Co-Founder, TRIPP, Inc.
- Kathleen Schroeter, Head of Marketing, Video and Wireless, Fraunhoffer Heinrich Hertz, Berlin
- Bettina Sherick, SVP, Consumer Insights and Innovation, 20th Century Fox
The companies being honored with the AIS Lumiere statuette include:
- Boris FX – Mocha VR – A plug-in that features a native 360° optimized workflow to
simplify cinematic VR post-production.
- Dashwood Cinema Solution – 360VR Toolbox – Enables previewing 360-
degree spherical footage in the Oculus ® Rift DK2.
- Dolby – Vision Professional Tools & workflow – Brings color, contrast and
brightness to HDR viewing experience.
- Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute HHI – 3D Human Body Reconstruction –
Creates complete and highly realistic 3D VR reconstructions of people in motion.
- HaptX – Gloves – Bring realistic touch, force feedback, and motion tracking to
VR.
- i8 – Holo – A volumetric video technology company that enables people to
experience realistic human content and each other through holograms.
- Lytro – Immerge – Light Field solutions for cinematic VR, providing true
presence for live action.
- Microsoft – Mixed Reality Capture Studios – Records holographic video of
dynamic people and performances.
- 3D Live – Holographic 3D LED Display Systems – Helps venues, artists and
brands provide immersive entertainment via its LED display product.
- Tiledmedia B.V. – Clear VR – A VR360 and panoramic streaming solution
delivering a VR experience that approximates reality.