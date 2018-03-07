Agent Adam Venit Will Not Be Charged Over Terry Crews Groping Allegation

Prosecutors have decided not to file criminal charges against WME partner Adam Venit, who was accused of groping actor Terry Crews at a party, saying the incident falls outside the statute of limitations.

Crews reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department on Nov. 8, alleging that Venit had grabbed his crotch at an industry party at Hutchinson restaurant in February 2016. Police investigated and forwarded the complaint to the L.A. County District Attorney’s office on Feb. 6.

The D.A.’s office determined that the case was not a felony, and referred it to the office of L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer for possible misdemeanor prosecution. According to a spokesman in Feuer’s office, the case exceeded the one-year statute of limitations for misdemeanors, and so the office declined to prosecute on Feb. 20.

The D.A.’s office is still considering five other cases against producer Harvey Weinstein, and five cases against director James Toback. The office set up a “task force” of sex-crimes prosecutors last fall to handle the flood of cases from the entertainment industry.

Feuer has also said his office would prosecute sex abuse cases if appropriate. So far, the Venit case is the only one that has been referred to the city attorney.

Crews is also pursuing a civil case against Venit, accusing the agent of sexual assault.