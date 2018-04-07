You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SZA, Future, Anderson.Paak Join CAA; Migos and Lil Yachty Stay With ICM

By
Variety Staff

The fallout from agents Caroline Yim and Zach Iser leaving ICM for CAA began to settle this week, as SZA, Future, Anderson.Paak, Daniel Caesar, Rae Sremmurd, ScHoolboy Q, Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, The Internet and Willow Smith all officially joined CAA, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. The acts join an already formidable roster that includes Beyonce, Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Logic, A Tribe Called Quest, Fetty Wap, and such emerging artists as Kyle, Smino, Jorja Smith, and GoldLink, among others. The news was first reported in Billboard.

Meanwhile, Migos and Lil Yachty will remain with ICM. Coach K, the two acts’ manager and label head, is said to be loyal to ICM’s Yves Pierre, who will handles those artists with  Jacqueline Reynolds-Drumm.

Competition for Yim and Iser was heavy last month as the bicoastal pair, who work together closely, negotiated with virtually every major agency. Ultimately, despite a strong proposal to keep the pair at ICM, they elected to join Rob Light at CAA. Yim is based in Los Angeles; Iser in New York.

“Caroline and Zach have had incredible success in identifying and developing some of the greatest voices in the urban music scene,” said Darryl Eaton, Co-Head of Contemporary Music at CAA. “They are a terrific complement to our team and we are thrilled to welcome them.”

 

 

 

 

