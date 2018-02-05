Super Bowl: Stars Show Off at the Big Game Via Social Media

What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media.
Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin Timberlake were among boldface names who weighed in on the big game from U.S. Bank Stadium. Others such as Ryan Seacrest, Savannah Guthrie, and Leslie Jones offered images from their own Super Bowl celebrations.
The power couple of FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Rob McEhlhenny and Kaitlin Olson, and co-star Danny DeVito (who toplined a Super Bowl M&Ms spot) made the rounds cheerleading for the Eagles.
What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media. Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin […]
What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media. Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin […]
What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media. Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin […]
What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media. Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin […]
What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media. Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin […]
What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media. Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin […]
What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media. Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin […]