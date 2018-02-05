Super Bowl: Stars Show Off at the Big Game Via Social Media

What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media.

Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin Timberlake were among boldface names who weighed in on the big game from U.S. Bank Stadium. Others such as Ryan Seacrest, Savannah Guthrie, and Leslie Jones offered images from their own Super Bowl celebrations.

The power couple of FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Rob McEhlhenny and Kaitlin Olson, and co-star Danny DeVito (who toplined a Super Bowl M&Ms spot) made the rounds cheerleading for the Eagles.

Here’s a sampling:

Proud to announce that proceeds from my “America The Beautiful” recording will go to the I HAVE A DREAM FOUNDATION https://t.co/M4n39RGI9n pic.twitter.com/iQwOGxST1q — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) February 5, 2018

It’s been a dream of mine to be able to share this moment with my young KINGS!! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/60uqlTJX5k — Diddy (@Diddy) February 4, 2018

Look who I just ran in to in Minneapolis… @jimmyfallon hanging out in @kare11 warming tent. #SuperBowl2018 pic.twitter.com/M04Z2RlNYQ — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) February 3, 2018

Turns out @RMcElhenney grew up literally around the corner from me in Philly 🦅 🦅 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5x0Gmmn7bD — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 5, 2018

When you really miss Prince!! I’m here for this yall!! pic.twitter.com/6zxeGAtIQJ — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 5, 2018

Vale and I headed to party at @alroker’s house while Charley will sleep in his jersey cc @feldmike pic.twitter.com/aUIH8pDL2M — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 4, 2018

Not everyone in showbiz was glued to the big game. “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn offered a glimpse of his Super Bowl alternative.