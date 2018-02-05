You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Super Bowl: Stars Show Off at the Big Game Via Social Media

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sean 'P. Diddy' CombsSuper Bowl LII, Minneapolis, USA - 04 Feb 2018Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs on the field prior to the start of Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, on 04 February 2018. The NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles play the AFC Champions New England Patriots in the National Football League's annual championship game.
CREDIT: LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media.

Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin Timberlake were among boldface names who weighed in on the big game from U.S. Bank Stadium. Others such as Ryan Seacrest, Savannah Guthrie, and Leslie Jones offered images from their own Super Bowl celebrations.

The power couple of FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Rob McEhlhenny and Kaitlin Olson, and co-star Danny DeVito (who toplined a Super Bowl M&Ms spot) made the rounds cheerleading for the Eagles.

Here’s a sampling:

#Harts #SuperBowlSwag #Eagles #philadelphia #MyPhillySwagIsOnFleekDaFuck

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Not everyone in showbiz was glued to the big game. “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn offered a glimpse of his Super Bowl alternative.

While you’re watching the Super Bowl I’m watching this.

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on

More Biz

  • Sean 'P. Diddy' CombsSuper Bowl LII,

    Super Bowl: Stars Show Off at the Big Game Via Social Media

    What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media. Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin […]

  • Fiona Apple Slams Grammy Chief With

    Fiona Apple Slams Grammy Chief With ‘Kneel, Portnow’ T-Shirt (Watch)

    What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media. Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin […]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Scotland Yard Received Two New Assault Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

    What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media. Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin […]

  • PinkMTV Video Music Awards, Show, Los

    Sony Music Generates Nearly $4 Billion in 2017, Streaming Up 32%

    What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media. Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin […]

  • Kenichiro Yoshida Kazuo Hirai

    With Kazuo Hirai Out, Sony's Entertainment Strategy Loses Its Biggest Champion

    What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media. Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin […]

  • Bruno Mars Wins Album of the

    Warner Music Hits $1 Billion in First Quarter, Digital Revenue Up 20%

    What’s the point of going to the Super Bowl if you can’t show it off? Stars who trekked to Minneapolis for the NFL championship game were quick to spread the word through photos and videos posted on social media. Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lester Holt, and of course, halftime star Justin […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad