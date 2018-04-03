Variety Launches ‘Strictly Business’ Podcast

Variety has launched a new podast joining the publication’s growing library of audio conversations. Co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein and managing editor TV, Cynthia Littleton, will join other journalists from Variety in conversations about the business of entertainment.

The weekly podcast “Strictly Business” will debut a new episode each Tuesday.

First in the series is Wallenstein’s interview with comedian, actor, producer and box office star Kevin Hart from his keynote at Variety’s Massive Entertainment Marketing Summit. Hart provides a glimpse into his mogul-in-the-making mindset.

“Strictly Business” will feature discussions with industry insiders including studio, network and media executives, producers, creators, and tech leaders. Upcoming guests include Instagram’s global head of programs, Charles Porch and Marvel Entertainment’s senior VP and head of global partnerships, Mindy Hamilton.

The new series debuts on April 3 and can be downloaded on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Sound Cloud.

“Strictly Business” joins Variety podcasts “Playback,” “Remote Controlled” and “Stagecraft” as well as Emmy-winning TV series “Actors on Actors.”