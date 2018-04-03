Variety Launches ‘Strictly Business’ Podcast

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cynthia Littleton and Andrew Wallenstein Podcast
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Variety has launched a new podast joining the publication’s growing library of audio conversations. Co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein and managing editor TV, Cynthia Littleton, will join other journalists from Variety in conversations about the business of entertainment.

The weekly podcast “Strictly Business” will debut a new episode each Tuesday.

First in the series is Wallenstein’s interview with comedian, actor, producer and box office star Kevin Hart from his keynote at Variety’s Massive Entertainment Marketing Summit. Hart provides a glimpse into his mogul-in-the-making mindset.

“Strictly Business” will feature discussions with industry insiders including studio, network and media executives, producers, creators, and tech leaders. Upcoming guests include Instagram’s global head of programs, Charles Porch and Marvel Entertainment’s senior VP and head of global partnerships, Mindy Hamilton.

The new series debuts on April 3 and can be downloaded on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Sound Cloud.

“Strictly Business” joins Variety podcasts “Playback,” “Remote Controlled” and “Stagecraft” as well as Emmy-winning TV series “Actors on Actors.”

More Biz

  • Kevin Hart

    Kevin Hart and His Mogul Mentality Kick Off Variety's New 'Strictly Business' Podcast (Listen)

    Variety has launched a new podast joining the publication’s growing library of audio conversations. Co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein and managing editor TV, Cynthia Littleton, will join other journalists from Variety in conversations about the business of entertainment. The weekly podcast “Strictly Business” will debut a new episode each Tuesday. First in the series is Wallenstein’s interview with comedian, […]

  • Cynthia Littleton and Andrew Wallenstein Podcast

    Variety Launches 'Strictly Business' Podcast

    Variety has launched a new podast joining the publication’s growing library of audio conversations. Co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein and managing editor TV, Cynthia Littleton, will join other journalists from Variety in conversations about the business of entertainment. The weekly podcast “Strictly Business” will debut a new episode each Tuesday. First in the series is Wallenstein’s interview with comedian, […]

  • CBC building

    Catherine Tait Named CBC's First Female President and CEO

    Variety has launched a new podast joining the publication’s growing library of audio conversations. Co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein and managing editor TV, Cynthia Littleton, will join other journalists from Variety in conversations about the business of entertainment. The weekly podcast “Strictly Business” will debut a new episode each Tuesday. First in the series is Wallenstein’s interview with comedian, […]

  • CBS Viacom

    CBS and Viacom Shares on the Move as Acquisition Wrangling Intensifies

    Variety has launched a new podast joining the publication’s growing library of audio conversations. Co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein and managing editor TV, Cynthia Littleton, will join other journalists from Variety in conversations about the business of entertainment. The weekly podcast “Strictly Business” will debut a new episode each Tuesday. First in the series is Wallenstein’s interview with comedian, […]

  • Jeff Robinov's Studio 8 Seeking $200

    Jeff Robinov's Studio 8 Seeking $200 Million of Fresh Capital

    Variety has launched a new podast joining the publication’s growing library of audio conversations. Co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein and managing editor TV, Cynthia Littleton, will join other journalists from Variety in conversations about the business of entertainment. The weekly podcast “Strictly Business” will debut a new episode each Tuesday. First in the series is Wallenstein’s interview with comedian, […]

  • JUSTIN ESHAK AND IMRAN MAJID Columbia

    Columbia Records Names Justin Eshak and Imran Majid Co-Heads of A&R

    Variety has launched a new podast joining the publication’s growing library of audio conversations. Co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein and managing editor TV, Cynthia Littleton, will join other journalists from Variety in conversations about the business of entertainment. The weekly podcast “Strictly Business” will debut a new episode each Tuesday. First in the series is Wallenstein’s interview with comedian, […]

  • Code Pink protest

    Protest Aimed at Saudi Crown Prince During U.S. Visit Targets WME

    Variety has launched a new podast joining the publication’s growing library of audio conversations. Co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein and managing editor TV, Cynthia Littleton, will join other journalists from Variety in conversations about the business of entertainment. The weekly podcast “Strictly Business” will debut a new episode each Tuesday. First in the series is Wallenstein’s interview with comedian, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad