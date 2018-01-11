Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep Voice Support for Oprah Presidency

Director and stars of “The Post” Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Meryl Streep voiced their enthusiastic support for a future President Oprah Winfrey during an interview with the BBC.

During Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, host Seth Meyers joked about the possibility of an Oprah presidency (with Hanks as her VP). But after the media mogul and philanthropist’s rousing acceptance speech while receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award, many have begun to view her candidacy as a real possibility.

“She certainly set the bar high for anyone else who decides to run because no one can speak in less lofty terms and can adhere to principle and passion in a political campaign because we’ve seen that it’s possible,” Streep said. “And that is how you rouse people. That is how you lead. That was the voice of a leader.”

Hanks said that he considers Winfrey to be a unique social force for good. “I believe that Oprah wakes up in the morning and both personally and professionally wonders what she can do specifically to make the world a better place.”

Spielberg, who directed Winfrey in “The Color Purple,” commented that her “35 years of building bridges and creating conversations between disparate people who don’t agree and [bringing] so many different sides together” leads him to believe in her qualifications as a leader.

Related Seal Accuses Oprah of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Misconduct Oprah 2020? A Rosy Start Would Quickly Give Way to the Rigors of Running a Campaign

In an interview with the Guardian, Spielberg made clear his intention to declare support if Winfrey decides to run. “She is crackerjack on the money on women’s issues and I call her the ambassador of empathy. And our country could use a dose of empathy right now,” he told the outlet. “I think we need a mindful, empathetic human being in the White House who understands people and puts people ahead of their own ideas of power and self-aggrandisement – and I think Oprah has already proved her capacity for selflessness.”

When asked whether he believed that she was qualified to hold the highest office in the land despite her lack of political experience, the director replied, “Does our current president have the skill set to be president?”

President Trump said on C-SPAN that while he did not think that Winfrey would run, he believes he would defeat her in an election race.