NBCUniversal’s Steve Burke Gets Small Pay Bump in 2017, Comcast’s Brian Roberts Sees Drop

NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke got a slight pay bump in 2017 while his boss, Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts saw a small drop in compensation for 2017.

Comcast disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday that Burke took in $46.3 million in compensation for 2017, up from $46.07 million in 2016. Roberts received $32.5 million, down from $33 million in 2016.

Most of Burke’s compensation came in the form of $15.3 million in Comcast stock options. He also took in $8.5 million in bonuses and $10.2 million in deferred compensation on top of $2.9 million in salary. Roberts received $9 million in bonuses and more than $10 million in stock options and awards in addition to a salary of $3.1 million.

Comcast CFO Michael Cavanagh saw his compensation drop to $20.1 million, down from $25.7 million in 2016. Comcast senior exec VP David Cohen was essentially flat at $17.7 million, compared to $17.9 in 2016.

Comcast has set June 11 as the date for what it billed as its “virtual” annual shareholders meeting, which will be live streamed at 9 a.m. ET. The Roberts clan maintains a tight hold on voting power in the cable and content giant.