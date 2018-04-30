You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBCUniversal’s Steve Burke Gets Small Pay Bump in 2017, Comcast’s Brian Roberts Sees Drop

Cynthia Littleton

NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke got a slight pay bump in 2017 while his boss, Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts saw a small drop in compensation for 2017.

Comcast disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday that Burke took in $46.3 million in compensation for 2017, up from $46.07 million in 2016. Roberts received $32.5 million, down from $33 million in 2016.

Most of Burke’s compensation came in the form of $15.3 million in Comcast stock options. He also took in $8.5 million in bonuses and $10.2 million in deferred compensation on top of $2.9 million in salary. Roberts received $9 million in bonuses and more than $10 million in stock options and awards in addition to a salary of $3.1 million.

Comcast CFO Michael Cavanagh saw his compensation drop to $20.1 million, down from $25.7 million in 2016. Comcast senior exec VP David Cohen was essentially flat at $17.7 million, compared to $17.9 in 2016.

Comcast has set June 11 as the date for what it billed as its “virtual” annual shareholders meeting, which will be live streamed at 9 a.m. ET. The Roberts clan maintains a tight hold on voting power in the cable and content giant.

