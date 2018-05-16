Stan Lee Files Billion-Dollar Suit Against Pow! Entertainment

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stan Lee
CREDIT: John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Stan Lee has filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against Pow! Entertainment, alleging that unscrupulous business partners took advantage of his declining eyesight in order to swindle him.

Lee founded Pow! in 2001, and sold it last year to Camsing International Holding, a Hong Kong company. According to the suit, Lee has macular degeneration — which causes deteriorating eyesight. The suit alleges that Pow! took advantage of his condition to get him to sign away an exclusive right to use his name to the Chinese company.

The filing follows a similar suit brought last month against Jerardo Olivarez, a former publicist and business manager to Lee. The suit accused Olivarez of draining Lee’s accounts of $1.4 million and using his blood to create a commemorative stamp without Lee’s consent.

The new suit also mentions Olivarez, though he is not named as a defendant. The suit claims that Olivarez and two other men, Shane Duffy and Gill Champion, asked Lee to sign over a non-exclusive right to his name to Pow! Entertainment. However, the document that ultimately was signed granted an exclusive right, against Lee’s wishes, according to the suit. The suit claims that Pow! was also given the right to use Lee’s Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts.

The suit, brought by attorney Adam D.H. Grant of Alpert, Barr & Grant, seeks to rescind the license agreement as well as “damages in excess of one billion dollars.”

Stan Lee Lawsuit POW by gmaddaus on Scribd

POPULAR ON VARIETY:

More Biz

  • Stan Lee

    Stan Lee Files Billion-Dollar Suit Against Pow! Entertainment

    Stan Lee has filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against Pow! Entertainment, alleging that unscrupulous business partners took advantage of his declining eyesight in order to swindle him. Lee founded Pow! in 2001, and sold it last year to Camsing International Holding, a Hong Kong company. According to the suit, Lee has macular degeneration — which causes […]

  • Fox News Building

    Fox News Pays $10 Million to Settle 18 Employment Cases

    Stan Lee has filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against Pow! Entertainment, alleging that unscrupulous business partners took advantage of his declining eyesight in order to swindle him. Lee founded Pow! in 2001, and sold it last year to Camsing International Holding, a Hong Kong company. According to the suit, Lee has macular degeneration — which causes […]

  • Leslie MoonvesThe Simon Wiesenthal Center 2018

    Moonves vs. Redstone: CBS' Nuclear Option Limits the Next Moves for Both Sides

    Stan Lee has filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against Pow! Entertainment, alleging that unscrupulous business partners took advantage of his declining eyesight in order to swindle him. Lee founded Pow! in 2001, and sold it last year to Camsing International Holding, a Hong Kong company. According to the suit, Lee has macular degeneration — which causes […]

  • Icelandic Glacial

    Variety Partners With Icelandic Glacial Water

    Stan Lee has filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against Pow! Entertainment, alleging that unscrupulous business partners took advantage of his declining eyesight in order to swindle him. Lee founded Pow! in 2001, and sold it last year to Camsing International Holding, a Hong Kong company. According to the suit, Lee has macular degeneration — which causes […]

  • viacom logo

    Viacom Lays Off 100 Staffers in Streamlining Effort

    Stan Lee has filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against Pow! Entertainment, alleging that unscrupulous business partners took advantage of his declining eyesight in order to swindle him. Lee founded Pow! in 2001, and sold it last year to Camsing International Holding, a Hong Kong company. According to the suit, Lee has macular degeneration — which causes […]

  • Nicole Quenqua Departs Weinstein Co. Ahead

    Nicole Quenqua Departs Weinstein Co. Ahead of Sale Closing

    Stan Lee has filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against Pow! Entertainment, alleging that unscrupulous business partners took advantage of his declining eyesight in order to swindle him. Lee founded Pow! in 2001, and sold it last year to Camsing International Holding, a Hong Kong company. According to the suit, Lee has macular degeneration — which causes […]

  • TOM WOLFETOM WOLFE AT A BOOK

    Tom Wolfe, Star Journalist and Author of 'The Right Stuff,' Dies at 88

    Stan Lee has filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against Pow! Entertainment, alleging that unscrupulous business partners took advantage of his declining eyesight in order to swindle him. Lee founded Pow! in 2001, and sold it last year to Camsing International Holding, a Hong Kong company. According to the suit, Lee has macular degeneration — which causes […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad