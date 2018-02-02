You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Stan Lee Back Home After Brief Hospitalization

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Stan Lee'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jun 2017
CREDIT: John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Stan Lee, former head of Marvel Comics and creator of numerous comic book heroes, was briefly hospitalized Thursday, but, according to an interview with KABC, is back home and “feeling great.”

“I’m glad I spent that evening in the hospital,” he said. “It did me a lot of good. It probably did my fans a lot of good. It kept me off their backs for the evening. But I’m feeling good now and I can’t wait to get in there and tangle with all the competition.”

TMZ first reported that Lee had been admitted at Cedars-Sinai with an irregular heartbeat and shortness of breath.

Lee, 95, is well-known not only for his prominent role in the creation of the Marvel Universe, but also for his cameos in each Marvel movie, beginning with his portrayal of a hot dog vendor in 2000’s “X-Men.” One of his best-loved cameos was his portrayal of himself, mistaken as Hugh Hefner, in 2008’s “Iron Man,” which Lee has cited as his favorite appearance to date.

The writer was out and about as recently as Monday, when he attended the “Black Panther” premiere and posed for photos with star Chadwick Boseman. Lee created Black Panther in 1966 with artist Jack Kirby, a frequent collaborator with whom he often worked on his creations.

Watch a clip of the interview via Skype below.

