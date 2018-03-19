You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

St. Vincent to Appear at ASCAP Expo (EXCLUSIVE)

St VincentSt. Vincent in concert at The Electric Factory, Philadelphia, USA - 28 Nov 2017Annie Clark performs in concert as St. Vincent during her 'Fear The Future Tour'
CREDIT: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

St. Vincent, Betty Who, JoJo, Charlotte Caffey of the Go-Go’s and Anna Waronker of That Dog have been added to the lineup of artists appearing at ASCAP’s 2018 “I Create Music” Expo lineup, the company announced today. Also announced are songwriters the Futuristics, Priscilla Renea, Greg Well, J Kash, Leland and executive Peter Asher, producers Needlz and Tuo, artist/songwriter Adam Sanders and engineer Marcella Araica at the event, which will be held Monday, May 7 through Wednesday, May 9 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. To register visit: www.ascap.com/exporegister.

St. Vincent, whose latest album “Masseduction” was released in October, won ASCAP’s Vanguard Award at the 2015 Pop Awards.

The music creators above join previously announced panelists like multi-platinum recording artists Meghan Trainor and Jason Mraz, Grammy Award-winners Marc Cohn, Darrell Brown and Dan Wilson, multi-time ASCAP Latin Songwriter of The Year Claudia Brant, jazz legend Marcus Miller, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees Desmond Child and Paul Williams, singer/songwriter Billie Eilish and her collaborator Finneas O’Connell.

Now in its 13th year, the ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo regularly gathers more than 3,000 music creators for three days of panels, workshops, master classes, keynotes and one-on-one sessions with industry hitmakers. The 2017 “I Create Music” EXPO included nearly 200 panelists from across the music business covering dozens of compelling topics, from Congressional legislation benefiting songwriters to expanding the role of women in film music to a case study with the team behind Justin Bieber’s “Purpose.”

