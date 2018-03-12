Spotify to List Shares on New York Stock Exchange the Week of April 2

Spotify will list shares on the New York Stock Exchange during the week of April 2, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety, offering registered shareholders the opportunity to sell shares in the company. Bloomberg first reported the news late Sunday; a rep for the company declined Variety’s request for comment.

The streaming giant isn’t using the traditional IPO process for its public offering, but instead a rarely-used process called a direct listing that comes without underwriters. This also means that the company won’t have a share opening price.

Instead, it offered some guidance in its SEC filing late last month based on private share sales, which have ranged between $90.00 and $132.50 per share this year.

Based on these metrics and the number of outstanding shares, Spotify could be worth as much as $23.44 billion. However, Spotify warned that private share sales disclosed Wednesday “may have little or no relation to the opening public price of our ordinary shares on the NYSE or the subsequent trading price of our ordinary shares on the NYSE.”

As part of its filing, Spotify revealed Wednesday that it had 159 million monthly active users and 71 million paying premium subscribers at the end of December. The company generated close to $5 billion in revenue in 2017 (€4,090 million), compared to $3.6 billion in 2016. Operating losses for 2017 were $461.2 million, compared to around $425 million in 2016.

Spotify used much of its prospectus to highlight the positive impact it has had on the music industry overall. To that end, the company, which was founded in 2008, pointed out that by the end of 2017, it had paid more than $9.77 billion to rights holders. It also took credit for being a key part in reversing shrinking music industry revenues, which bottomed out in 2015, and continued to grow in 2016.

In the filing, it also claimed to have nearly twice as many paying subscribers as its chief competitor, Apple Music, and that 31% of all listening on Spotify comes from playlists, including popular ones like Rapcaviar and personalized playlists like Discover Weekly — up from less than 20% two years ago. However, the company suffered a blow the day after its filing when Tuma Basa, curator of its most popular playlist Rapcaviar, announced his departure from the company for an unspecified job with Lyor Cohen at YouTube Music.