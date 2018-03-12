You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spotify to List Shares on New York Stock Exchange the Week of April 2

By and
Spotify logo is presented on a smart phone screen in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2018. According to the media, Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek does not want to lose control of the upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service. Investors who want to invest in the upcoming IPO of Spotify, apparently only get shares that give them less influence than Ek.Upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service Spotify, Berlin, Germany - 24 Feb 2018
CREDIT: HAYOUNG JEON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Spotify will list shares on the New York Stock Exchange during the week of April 2, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety, offering registered shareholders the opportunity to sell shares in the company. Bloomberg first reported the news late Sunday; a rep for the company declined Variety’s request for comment.

The streaming giant isn’t using the traditional IPO process for its public offering, but instead a rarely-used process called a direct listing that comes without underwriters. This also means that the company won’t have a share opening price.

Instead, it offered some guidance in its SEC filing late last month based on private share sales, which have ranged between $90.00 and $132.50 per share this year.

Based on these metrics and the number of outstanding shares, Spotify could be worth as much as $23.44 billion. However, Spotify warned that private share sales disclosed Wednesday “may have little or no relation to the opening public price of our ordinary shares on the NYSE or the subsequent trading price of our ordinary shares on the NYSE.”

As part of its filing, Spotify revealed Wednesday that it had 159 million monthly active users and 71 million paying premium subscribers at the end of December. The company generated close to $5 billion in revenue in 2017 (€4,090 million), compared to $3.6 billion in 2016. Operating losses for 2017 were $461.2 million, compared to around $425 million in 2016.

Related

Spotify used much of its prospectus to highlight the positive impact it has had on the music industry overall. To that end, the company, which was founded in 2008, pointed out that by the end of 2017, it had paid more than $9.77 billion to rights holders. It also took credit for being a key part in reversing shrinking music industry revenues, which bottomed out in 2015, and continued to grow in 2016.

In the filing, it also claimed to have nearly twice as many paying subscribers as its chief competitor, Apple Music, and that 31% of all listening on Spotify comes from playlists, including popular ones like Rapcaviar and personalized playlists like Discover Weekly — up from less than 20% two years ago. However, the company suffered a blow the day after its filing when Tuma Basa, curator of its most popular playlist Rapcaviar, announced his departure from the company for an unspecified job with Lyor Cohen at YouTube Music.

More Digital

  • Spotify IPO Making Waves

    Spotify Enlists Its Users to Add Music Metadata (EXCLUSIVE)

    Spotify will list shares on the New York Stock Exchange during the week of April 2, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety, offering registered shareholders the opportunity to sell shares in the company. Bloomberg first reported the news late Sunday; a rep for the company declined Variety’s request for comment. The streaming […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify to List Shares on New York Stock Exchange the Week of April 2

    Spotify will list shares on the New York Stock Exchange during the week of April 2, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety, offering registered shareholders the opportunity to sell shares in the company. Bloomberg first reported the news late Sunday; a rep for the company declined Variety’s request for comment. The streaming […]

  • snapchat - cne - true crime

    Snapchat Launches 'True Crime/Uncovered' Series From Condé Nast Entertainment

    Spotify will list shares on the New York Stock Exchange during the week of April 2, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety, offering registered shareholders the opportunity to sell shares in the company. Bloomberg first reported the news late Sunday; a rep for the company declined Variety’s request for comment. The streaming […]

  • The lights are set up for

    CNN's Great Big Story Comes to SXSW as 'Safe Refuge' From News

    Spotify will list shares on the New York Stock Exchange during the week of April 2, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety, offering registered shareholders the opportunity to sell shares in the company. Bloomberg first reported the news late Sunday; a rep for the company declined Variety’s request for comment. The streaming […]

  • 'Coco,' 'Orient Express,' Three Other Newcomers

    'Coco,' 'Orient Express,' Three Other Newcomers Among Top DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sellers

    Spotify will list shares on the New York Stock Exchange during the week of April 2, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety, offering registered shareholders the opportunity to sell shares in the company. Bloomberg first reported the news late Sunday; a rep for the company declined Variety’s request for comment. The streaming […]

  • White House - Violence in Video

    Trump White House’s Horribly Violent Video-Game Reel Goes Viral

    Spotify will list shares on the New York Stock Exchange during the week of April 2, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety, offering registered shareholders the opportunity to sell shares in the company. Bloomberg first reported the news late Sunday; a rep for the company declined Variety’s request for comment. The streaming […]

  • Ameesh Paleja Starz

    Starz Hires Atom Tickets CEO Ameesh Paleja as Chief Technology Officer

    Spotify will list shares on the New York Stock Exchange during the week of April 2, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety, offering registered shareholders the opportunity to sell shares in the company. Bloomberg first reported the news late Sunday; a rep for the company declined Variety’s request for comment. The streaming […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad