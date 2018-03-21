Spotify Launches Integration With Cadillac Automobiles – More to Come

Spotify today announced an integration with Cadillac automobiles, which sees the streaming service incorporated directly into the car’s “infotainment” system. Users can download the service through an app shop embedded into the car’s system, log in, and then use the vehicle’s 4G LTE connection to stream music without their phone, cables, or a Bluetooth connection.

Variety received a test-drive of the integration, which, similar to satellite radio service in cars, is geared toward ease of use and visibility while driving. Large type and visual icons are present for most playlists, radio and artist/album selections, and (crucially) the “skip” button is easily accessible; the interface and personalization are similar to the mobile and desktop apps. “Now playing” information displays on the dashboard directly in front of the driver as well as on the entertainment screen on the car’s center dashboard, making for less distraction from the road. Five screen icons appear at the top of the home screen: Home, Recently Played, Library, Browse and Mini Player; Spotify-curated and personalized playlists will all update as normal within the car. Users can also set Spotify playlists or artists as preset stations and seamlessly switch between Spotify and other music playback options, such as FM radio.

According to a release, the Spotify app is also designed to deliver recommendations specifically geared towards the drive: road tripping, getting to work, or singing along with friends, etc.

A rep for General Motors said the company plans to expand the service into Chevrolet, Buick and other GM cars in the coming months. The service is already available in certain Tesla and Volva models, as well as via Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Cars are widely viewed as the next frontier for streaming services: While most models currently on the road are at least 10 years old and many users are forced to stream music by connecting their phones to the car’s entertainment system via (often unreliable) Bluetooth or cable connections, streaming services have been aggressively moving into autos to ease their use.

“Cadillac has been an amazing partner to make it easier and safer for Spotify users to listen to music in the car,” says Spotify’s Senior Manager of Automotive Business Development, Jonathan Tarlton. “We love the innovation we are seeing with Cadillac’s entertainment systems and are excited to bring personalized on demand music to more Spotify lovers on the road.”

“Cadillac has a long history of innovation, from the electric starter in 1912, to Super Cruise, the world’s first hands-free driving system for the freeway. The Spotify in-vehicle app is another example of purposeful innovation that makes our customers’ drives more enjoyable,” said Mike Miller, In-Vehicle Apps Manager, Cadillac.

The Spotify app is now available on select Cadillac models including the XTS, CTS, ATS, CTS-V and ATS-V, and will soon be available on new Cadillac models rolling out, including the 2019 CT6. The app will be available for Cadillac owners in the United States.