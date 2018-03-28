Spark Foundry Elevates Chris Boothe to Global Brand President

Chris Boothe was named global brand president of Publicis Media’s Spark Foundry agency, making him one of the industry’s most influential ad buying executives.

Boothe, who has been CEO of Spark Foundry USA, will now lead the agency’s 60 offices in 35 different countries. He will continue to serve as CEO of Spark Foundry USA in addition to his new role, and will report to Steve King, CEO, Publicis Media, and Tim Jones, CEO, Publicis Media Americas.

Boothe has “been central to Spark Foundry’s transformation and dynamic energy, resulting in exceptional new business momentum and client impact,” said King, in a prepared statement. “I am confident under Chris’ leadership, creativity, and client acumen, Spark Foundry’s unique positioning of a startup spirit and powerhouse soul will be brought to life around the world.”

Under Boothe’s leadership, Spark Foundry USA has won business from companies including Audible, KFC, USAA and Southwest Airlines. Spark Foundry also works for Mondelez and Marriott International.

Boothe, who has worked for Publicis Groupe agencies for 30 years, has been involved with strategy, investment, international business, business development, global product and agency operations. Prior to serving as CEO of Spark Foundry USA, Boothe was president and chief operating officer of Starcom USA, another Publicis Media holding. He began his career at Publicis’ Leo Burnett agency.

Boothe came to wider renown as the head of Spark, a smaller media-buying agency that emphasized a nimble operating style and won business because of it. Spark Foundry was created last year when Publicis combined Spark operations with those of Mediavest, a much larger agency. “When I first took the helm of Spark six years ago, we were a small agency of only 65 employees, but I believed we were embarking on something with immense potential,” said Boothe in a statement. ” Today, Spark Foundry is a global agency of 3,500 people worldwide, built on the tenets of teamwork, innovation and grit. I look forward to working with our offices and clients around the world to deliver on our mission of bringing heat to brands,” he said.