Shelter PR Hires Jerry Rojas as Executive Vice President of Company’s Awards and Events Division

Shelter PR has hired Jerry Rojas as executive vice president of the company’s awards and events division. This comes on the heels of the expansion of the agency’s film and television division with its first executive hire from Paramount Pictures, Alicia Wyld Ramirez.

At Shelter, Rojas will be charged with building and running the company’s events and awards arm, which will provide expertise to film, television, and streaming clients. He will be based in Shelter’s Los Angeles offices, starting mid-January.

Rojas was most recently senior director of awards and events, responsible for overseeing the company’s special events, premieres, festival and convention activations, as well as awards and tastemaker screening programs. He has worked closely with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, AMPAS, BAFTA, and the industry’s leading guilds on the studio’s behalf; has secured sponsorships; and has initiated community engagement and outreach programs.

“I’ve long admired Cara, Christine, and Marla for their exemplary commitment to their clients, their strategic thinking, passion for the business and their keen understanding of how to effectively push the boundaries, beyond traditional PR,” said Rojas. “I look forward to working with them and alongside Alicia as we expand into new territories together.”

Prior to Focus Features, Rojas worked at Film Independent as part of the sponsorship team where he secured sponsorships for the Spirit Awards and the Los Angeles Film Festival, managed high level donors, and produced events for the organization.

“Jerry is a dynamic, creative, and passionate executive — the perfect person to grow our Awards and Events department,” said Shelter PR partners Cara and Christine Tripicchio and Marla Farrell. “With his strong industry relationships, he is tapped into the changing landscape in entertainment and in the culture. He understands how powerful it can be to marry events with word-of-mouth, community-building, and social media. We could not be more excited to have him join us at Shelter.”

Shelter PR was founded in 2014 and has offices in both Los Angeles and New York.