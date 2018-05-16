Shari Redstone: CBS’ Legal Fight is ‘Irresponsible’ and ‘Inexplicable’

National Amusements has blasted CBS Corp.’s legal effort to dilute the company’s voting power in the company as “irresponsible” and “inexplicable” in legal filings with the Delaware Chancery Court, where CBS’ request for a temporary restraining order is expected to go before a judge this afternoon.

The filing from National Amusements Inc. (NAI) also revealed the name of the CBS board member accused on Monday of bullying behavior toward Shari Redstone, the CBS Corp. controlling shareholder and National Amusements president at the center of the battle for control of the company. The filing cited independent CBS director Charles Gifford for his involvement in “certain incidents” in 2016 and 2017 that made National Amusements uncomfortable with his continued service on the board.

CBS Corp. on Monday filed a lawsuit against NAI in an effort to blunt what it feared would be an effort by NAI to force a merger with Viacom, CBS’ former corporate sibling which is also controlled by NAI. NAI’s filing reiterates the company’s assertion that it had no intention of forcing the deal or replacing CBS board members in order to secure approval for the deal.

NAI maintains that CBS’ fears are fueled by media reports and “conjecture.” It faults CBS for failing to take steps to negotiate a quiet truce rather than going to court. CBS has proposed that its board members vote Thursday on a proposal to issue a special stock dividend to shareholders that would have the effect of diluting NAI’s 79.6% voting stake in CBS Corp. to 17%, which would not be enough for NAI to exert the same level of influence it now enjoys over the CBS board.

“NAI had, and has,no intention of forcing a merger, whether by removing and replacing the members of the Special Committee or otherwise. Plaintiffs’ contrary belief appears to be based on unsourced media reports and conjecture,” a NAI lawyer wrote in a letter to CBS counsel that was included in NAI’s response filing. “Needless to say, filing suit on the basis of such reports is both improper and irresponsible. Moreover, it is inexplicable why, given the articulated concerns, plaintiffs believe it necessary or appropriate to seek to dilute NAI’s voting power for all purposes, now and forever, rather than simply enjoin a forced merger of the sort that the above-captioned action was ostensibly filed to prevent.”

