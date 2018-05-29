Shari Redstone’s National Amusements Fires Back at Leslie Moonves, CBS Board in Lawsuit

Shari Redstone’s National Amusements has returned fire at CBS, suing Leslie Moonves and most of the CBS board of directors as the battle for control of the company escalates.

The 66-page complaint filed Tuesday by National Amusements Inc. (NAI) in Delaware Chancery Court seeks to block the CBS board’s effort to dilute NAI’s overwhelming voting control in the company. The complaint also challenges the legality of Moonves’ severance package, asserting that the rich pact was never reviewed by the full CBS board. The NAI lawsuit follows CBS’ stunning decision to file suit May 14 against its controlling shareholder, claiming that NAI’s agenda in pursuing a merger of CBS and Viacom was detrimental to the interests of other CBS shareholders.

“As NAI’s complaint makes clear there was no ‘threat’ or ‘interference,’ and indeed there was no action that could possibly warrant the CBS directors’ unprecedented, unjustified, and unlawful efforts to unilaterally dilute NAI’s voting rights,” NAI said in a statement. “Unlike CBS’ complaint, NAI’s complaint is based on actual facts. Those facts demonstrate that CBS’ allegations are false, and that the CBS board and special committee took their actions not in response to any genuine threat, but instead because Les Moonves has tired of having a controlling shareholder. While Les Moonves is an extremely capable television executive, neither he, nor the board acting at his behest, is entitled to strip NAI of its voting control.”

The NAI lawsuit offers a detailed narrative of the CBS-Viacom merger considerations during the past two years that are the crux of the conflict between CBS and its controlling shareholder. The complaint asserts that Redstone, who is vice chairman of CBS and Viacom and president of NAI, had decided just before CBS filed its lawsuit to back off the latest merger push in the face of opposition from the CBS special board committee assembled to consider the merger.

The complaint maintains that Moonves expressed his support for a merger with Viacom that would pave the way for a possible larger transaction involving the combined companies. Redstone told Moonves she would be willing to give up control of CBS and Viacom in a larger M&A scenario. The NAI complaint asserts that Moonves in late 2017 indicated to Redstone that he was ready for the “next chapter” of his career and that he would not “stand in the way” of a CBS-Viacom transaction in contrast to the prior merger discussions in 2016.

