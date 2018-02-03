Scotland Yard Received Two New Assault Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

Scotland Yard has received two new complaints of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein from one woman.

The first incident is alleged to have taken place in Westminster in 2011, and the second outside of the jurisdiction of the U.K. in 2010. The complaints were lodged Nov. 13, and according to Scotland Yard, the information for the second complaint will be passed to the relevant authorities.

The new allegations brings the total number of accusations against Weinstein from outside the United States to 14, from nine separate women. The claims are being investigated by Scotland Yard under Operation Kaguyak.

No arrests have been made. Per Scotland Yard policy, no further information was given.

The allegations’ revelation comes on the heels of a revealing article in the New York Times describing an alleged assault by Weinstein on Uma Thurman. Thurman describes the incident that allegedly took place in the Savoy Hotel in London, where Weinstein “pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me.”

BAFTA also recently terminated Weinstein’s membership after suspending it in October. “The termination is the result of a process laid out in BAFTA’s constitution,” the organization said.