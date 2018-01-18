Scooter Braun, Manager of Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, to Deliver Keynote at Midem Conference

Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects and Variety’s Industry Hitmaker of 2017 will receive the first-ever Hall of Fame Award at the Midem conference in Cannes, France in June. Braun, whose management clients include Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Ariana Grande, will also give a keynote address.

The award is “in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the music industry and to creativity as a whole,” according to a press release. The keynote and presentation will take place on June 7.

Among his many charitable efforts, Braun was a key organizer of the One Love Manchester concert in June, which honored the victims of a terrorist attack at a Grande concert in May. His company includes management, record label and publishing companies and his roster also includes Usher, Karlie Kloss, Tori Kelly, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Black Eyed Peas, and Martin Garrix among others. SB Projects also continues to impact new verticals under its tech incubator, Silent Labs, which holds investments in Uber, Spotify, Songza, Casper, Waze, and Pinterest among other companies.

“I’m honored to be the first recipient of Midem’s ‘Hall of Fame Award’ and look forward to joining my colleagues at Midem this summer to discuss how the music industry can continue to not only grow but also give back,” said Braun.

“Scooter Braun is a leading figure in today’s music community, inspiring people to build a truly modern and innovative music business and never failing to push the boundaries of our industry to better serve talent and creativity on a global scale. In terms of knowledge-sharing, Midem is a three-year Business School course condensed into four days, which is why we are so proud to provide Midem participants with the opportunity to listen to and interact with Scooter Braun,” says Alexandre Deniot, Director of Midem.