Former Harvey Weinstein Assistant Sues for Sexual Harassment

A former personal assistant to Harvey Weinstein filed a federal lawsuit Thursday alleging that she was required to facilitate his sexual encounters, including providing erectile dysfunction drugs and cleaning up semen from his couch.

Sandeep Rehal worked for Weinstein for two years, and quit in 2015. In her suit, she accuses Weinstein of sexually harassing her, groping her thighs and butt, and of referring to her routinely as a “c—.”

She also alleges that she was obliged to maintain a list of Weinstein’s “girls,” and to set up an apartment close to his New York office for his sexual liaisons.

“Another ‘task’ Ms. Rehal was forced to do to aid Harvey Weinstein’s sexual encounters was to clean up the semen on the couch in Harvey Weinstein’s office,” the suit alleges. “This happened on a regular basis, three or so times a week when Harvey Weinstein was in New York.”

Rehal also says she was obliged to maintain Weinstein’s supply of Caverject shots, which he used to treat his erectile dysfunction. After his sexual encounters in hotel rooms, the apartment, or the office, Rehal was also tasked with cleaning up the used condom and the Caverject shot, the suit states.

Rehal quit in February 2015 “because she could not take it anymore,” the suit states.

In addition to Weinstein, the suit names as defendants his brother Bob, former human resources director Frank Gil, and the Weinstein Company.

Weinstein has been accused of dozens of instances of rape, forced oral sex, sexual assault, groping, and sexual harassment. He had consistently maintained that he did not engage in any non-consensual sex.

