Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Kelly React to Reg E. Cathey’s Death

Following the news of actor Reg E. Cathey’s death on Friday, Hollywood has been quick to respond on Twitter to share condolences and fond memories.

Cathey, who played Freddy on “House of Cards” and appeared on two seasons of “The Wire” died at 59. He also guest starred on numerous television shows including “Grimm,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Outcast.” The actor won an Emmy in 2015 for his role on “House of Cards,” and was nominated in 2014 and 2016 for the guest actor category as well.

“The Wire” creator David Simon was the first to report his death, tweeting that Cathey was “not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set.”

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018

Hollywood soon joined the conversation on Twitter, with “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon writing that he was “brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him.” “House of Cards” co-star Michael Kelly added, “There are words. Reg E Cathey was one of the kindest, funniest, talented badasses I have ever had the honor of knowing. We lost a really good man today. You will be missed brother.”

Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him. He will be greatly missed.

Rest In Peace, Reg. pic.twitter.com/p9DXFgDevP — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 9, 2018

There are words. Reg E Cathey was one of the kindest, funniest, talented badasses I have ever had the honor of knowing. We lost a really good man today. You will be missed brother.

https://t.co/UQGfxRriFO — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) February 10, 2018

Samuel L. Jackson tweeted, “Shattered at the loss of Reg E. Cathey! Brilliant actor, humorist & friend! Irreplaceable! The ancestors about to be challenged!!” and Miles Teller, who co-stared with Cathey in “Fantastic Four,” remembered, “Reg was an incredibly kind and wonderful person with a vibrant love for the arts. He would bring his saxophone to set and serenade everyone at base camp during breaks.”

Just read that Reg E. Cathey has passed away. Reg was an incredibly kind and wonderful person with a vibrant love for the arts. He would bring his saxophone to set and serenade everyone at base camp during breaks. Rest In Peace my friend. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) February 10, 2018

Constance Zimmer, who worked with the actor on “House of Cards,” wrote she was “heartbroken he’s gone” and Bobby Cannavale, Tony Goldwyn and Mike Colter also remembered Cathey with tweets.

We lost a sweet, sweet man and a sweet, sweet, SWEET artist today.

Rest In Power, Reg E. Cathey We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/ZDLepPWyGV — bobby cannavale (@bobbycannavale) February 10, 2018

RIP #RegECathey. You were one of the greats both as an artist and as a human being. We lost you too soon. #TheDivide — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) February 10, 2018

Go gentle into that good night my brother. It was an honor spending time with you on set. Getting to know you as a person and an artist. You will be missed. Condolences to your family. I salute you. #Reg E. Cathey😢 https://t.co/4tNWpRoZrm — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) February 10, 2018

More reactions below:

Reg E. Cathey. Love you man. My heart is shaken and stirred. Blessed to have spent some time with you. Rest In Peace you Harlem Hellfighter. And YES, I will make that movie for us. #griot #gonetoosoom — Damon Gupton (@DamonGupton) February 10, 2018