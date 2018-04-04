Deadpool Auctions Off Pink Suit to Raise Money for Cancer Prevention

Deadpool fans will have the opportunity to win some unique “movie marketing memorabilia” and help a good cause. Deadpool is partnering with Omaze and F— Cancer to raise money for the organization.

“You may be wondering ‘Why the pink suit?'” Deadpool says in a video announcement. “Well, so the world can see I have a big old heart-on. That’s heart with a T — for my new favorite color, pink.”

The Merc with a Mouth goes on to explain that he’s auctioning off “the very suit off [his] back” to raise some “serious cash” for a cause very close to his heart, “cancer.”

“What you do from there is limited only by your imagination…Does it become a colorful addition to your S&M dungeon?” Deadpool queries.

Fans can enter to win for $10.

“Deadpool 2,” starring Ryan Reynolds, premieres May 18. The following synopsis was given to press: After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Watch the announcement video above.