Deadpool Auctions Off Pink Suit to Raise Money for Cancer Prevention

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Deadpool fans will have the opportunity to win some unique “movie marketing memorabilia” and help a good cause. Deadpool is partnering with Omaze and F— Cancer to raise money for the organization.

“You may be wondering ‘Why the pink suit?'” Deadpool says in a video announcement. “Well, so the world can see I have a big old heart-on. That’s heart with a T — for my new favorite color, pink.”

The Merc with a Mouth goes on to explain that he’s auctioning off “the very suit off [his] back” to raise some “serious cash” for a cause very close to his heart, “cancer.”

“What you do from there is limited only by your imagination…Does it become a colorful addition to your S&M dungeon?” Deadpool queries.

Fans can enter to win for $10.

“Deadpool 2,” starring Ryan Reynolds, premieres May 18. The following synopsis was given to press: After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Watch the announcement video above.

More Film

  • Deadpool Raises Money for Cancer By

    Deadpool Auctions Off Pink Suit to Raise Money for Cancer Prevention

    Deadpool fans will have the opportunity to win some unique “movie marketing memorabilia” and help a good cause. Deadpool is partnering with Omaze and F— Cancer to raise money for the organization. “You may be wondering ‘Why the pink suit?’” Deadpool says in a video announcement. “Well, so the world can see I have a […]

  • Colcoa French Film Festival Opens with

    Colcoa French Film Festival Opens with Eric Barbier's 'Promise at Dawn'

    Deadpool fans will have the opportunity to win some unique “movie marketing memorabilia” and help a good cause. Deadpool is partnering with Omaze and F— Cancer to raise money for the organization. “You may be wondering ‘Why the pink suit?’” Deadpool says in a video announcement. “Well, so the world can see I have a […]

  • Runtime Movie

    Film News Roundup: S.B. Divya's Cyborg Racing Story 'Runtime' in Development as Movie

    Deadpool fans will have the opportunity to win some unique “movie marketing memorabilia” and help a good cause. Deadpool is partnering with Omaze and F— Cancer to raise money for the organization. “You may be wondering ‘Why the pink suit?’” Deadpool says in a video announcement. “Well, so the world can see I have a […]

  • K.J. Apa The Hate U Give

    'Riverdale' Star K.J. Apa Replaces Kian Lawley in 'The Hate U Give' Movie

    Deadpool fans will have the opportunity to win some unique “movie marketing memorabilia” and help a good cause. Deadpool is partnering with Omaze and F— Cancer to raise money for the organization. “You may be wondering ‘Why the pink suit?’” Deadpool says in a video announcement. “Well, so the world can see I have a […]

  • Universal Moving Ahead on Ernest Cline's

    Universal Moves Ahead on Ernest Cline's Sci-Fi 'Armada' Movie

    Deadpool fans will have the opportunity to win some unique “movie marketing memorabilia” and help a good cause. Deadpool is partnering with Omaze and F— Cancer to raise money for the organization. “You may be wondering ‘Why the pink suit?’” Deadpool says in a video announcement. “Well, so the world can see I have a […]

  • Roger Corman

    Roger Corman's Sons Sue to Block Sale of Film Library

    Deadpool fans will have the opportunity to win some unique “movie marketing memorabilia” and help a good cause. Deadpool is partnering with Omaze and F— Cancer to raise money for the organization. “You may be wondering ‘Why the pink suit?’” Deadpool says in a video announcement. “Well, so the world can see I have a […]

  • A Quiet Place

    'A Quiet Place' Looks to Make Noise at Weekend Box Office

    Deadpool fans will have the opportunity to win some unique “movie marketing memorabilia” and help a good cause. Deadpool is partnering with Omaze and F— Cancer to raise money for the organization. “You may be wondering ‘Why the pink suit?’” Deadpool says in a video announcement. “Well, so the world can see I have a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad