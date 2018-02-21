Ryan Reynolds Buys Gin Company

In addition to actor and producer, Ryan Reynolds can add businessman to his list of titles as the new owner of Aviation Gin.

On Wednesday, Reynolds announced on Twitter that he had purchased the Portland-based liquor company. “In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company… @AviationGin,” the “Deadpool” star wrote.

In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company… @AviationGin. pic.twitter.com/qPwe0IC6bz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 21, 2018

“Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way,” Reynolds said in a press release. “If you think all gin tastes the same, you’d be mistaken. Aviation is in a completely different league and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the company.”

The company also tweeted out the news, referring to their new owner as an “actor, producer, [and] professional good-looking person.”

We're excited to announce our new boss, @vancityreynolds. Actor, producer, professional good-looking person. pic.twitter.com/twJbPkT6ss — Aviation American Gin (@AviationGin) February 21, 2018

“We couldn’t be happier that Ryan discovered Aviation. He wholeheartedly embodies the authentic, original spirit of Aviation Gin,” said Andrew T. Chrisomalis, CEO of Davos Brands. “Ryan has worked tirelessly to create some of the world’s most iconic media properties and will bring that drive and creativity to sharing Aviation with the world.”

Reynolds is the latest celebrity to cash in on alcohol. Other celebrity liquor brand owners include Francis Ford Coppola, Justin Timberlake, Marilyn Manson, Dave Matthews, and Fergie. George Clooney recently sold his Casamigos tequila company for $1 billion.

Reynolds will next star in the R-rated superhero flick “Deadpool 2” and was recently announced as the voice star of the more family-friendly “Detective Pikachu,” playing the titular popular Pokemon.