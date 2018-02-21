Russell Simmons Says He Is ‘Closed for Spiritual Maintenance’ Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

Russell Simmons is “temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance” following sexual misconduct allegations him that surfaced in the fall.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the cofounder of Def Jam Records and Rush Communications said he is spending time in Bali, “meditating at holy sites and practicing asanas.”

Simmons said in the post’s caption he is, “Letting everyone speak, while I listen. Focusing and praying to realize one goal, BEING A MORE USEFUL SERVANT OF GOD. I want to fully devote myself to my daughters, the underserved communities I’ve always worked with and the growth of a new conscious community.”

He added, “We need a revolution of consciousness. Now is the time for new beginnings. One awakened being at​ time.”

In the wave of sexual harassment allegations that took over Hollywood at the end of 2017, Simmons was accused of raping three women in the 1980s and 1990s. A number of other women also accused him of misconduct and teaming up with friend Brett Ratner to harass them, claims that Simmons has denied. He stepped down from his companies, including Rush, following the allegations.