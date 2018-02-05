PR, Design Pros Launch New York Agency RRR Creative

Theatrical publicist Ryan Ratelle and creative director Sam Ratelle have teamed up for a new boutique creative agency called RRR Creative.

The firm will specialize in branding, public relations and graphic design. The company will also focus on the fashion and entertainment industries, specifically image and lifestyle direction. Some of the services offered by the agency include logo and website design, social media development and PR campaigns.

Joining the Ratelles, Elle Gomez will serve as image director and Tamia Santana will be the project director. The entire team is composed of designers, managers, innovators and communicators.

Ryan Ratelle previously worked as a New York-based publicist for thirteen years. He most recently worked at Broadway public relations firm DKC/O&M, assisting in organizing multiple award-winning campaigns for productions such as “Cats,” “School of Rock,” “After Midnight,” “Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark,” and Patti LuPone’s “Gypsy.” He also served as the U.S. press representative for composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Sam Ratelle has a background in event planning, marketing, corporate public relations and fashion styling for brands including Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and Club Monaco.

Gomez has styled for editorials, Fashion Week runways and television. She has previously worked at the Ritz Carlton, the James Hotel and the Soho House.