Watch the Gospel Choir’s Rendition of ‘Stand By Me’ at the Royal Wedding

The nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were plenty galvanizing, though one moment during the wedding ceremony of the newly named Duke and Duchess of Sussex was particularly poignant.

After Reverend Michael Bruce Curry gave a stirring address, Karen Gibson led the Kingdom Choir in a stunning rendition of “Stand By Me.”

The song choice especially resonated given Markle’s background. Her status as a biracial woman marks a sign of inclusivity of the modern-day monarchy.

The royal couple held hands as the London-based group sang Ben E. King’s classic 1961 hit at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle before 600 guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, George and Ama Clooney, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, and Priyanka Chopra.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby lead Harry and Meghan’s vows following the choir’s performance.

After the ceremony, the Gospel choir broke into Etta James’ “This Little Light of Mine” as Prince Harry and his new bride entered the carriage that took them through the streets of Windsor.

This is the second time the Kingdom Choir has performed for British royals. The first was in 2002 at the at the Golden Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, where her majesty was honored for her 50 years on the throne.

Watch the full performance below: