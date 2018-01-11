Round Hill Completes $240 Million Acquisition of Carlin Music Publishing

Carlin Music Publishing, home to songs by Elvis Presley, James Brown, AC/DC, Billie Holiday and many others, closed its sale to Round Hill Music, Variety has confirmed. News of Round Hill’s winning bid, for a reported $240 million, was reported back in September; Carlin was at the center of a heated bidding war and had been entertaining offers for some time.

The deal includes all of the company’s 100,000-plus copyrights. The company was founded in 1966 by legendary publisher Fred Bienstock, who acquired such catalogs as Belinda Music, Edward B. Marks, TM Music and others over the years. Control of the company passed to his daughter Caroline after his death in 2009.

“Although the sale of the Carlin group of companies ends my family’s involvement with the iconic songs I grew up with, I am confident that Round Hill Music is the best possible new steward of our catalogue,” she said in a statement.

Round Hill vice-chairman Richard Rowe said: “Every now and again you get the chance to acquire something very special. In this case, it is Carlin Music. It was built over many years by Freddy Bienstock, a legend in the business, and we at Round Hill are very proud to take over this remarkable catalog representing decades of hit songs, and continue the wonderful job done by his daughter Caroline and her brother Robert.” Round Hill presi

Michael Selverne and Gunster were Round Hill’s legal advisors, while Lisa Alter was Carlin’s counsel.