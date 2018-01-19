L.A. Times Publisher Placed on Unpaid Leave Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation

Los Angeles Times Publisher and CEO Ross Levinsohn has taken an unpaid leave of absence, following a National Public Radio report detailing two sexual-harassment lawsuits against Levinsohn in past jobs and other misconduct by him, a Tronc spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

In a memo to Los Angeles Times employees, Tronc CEO Justin Dearborn wrote that Levinsohn “has voluntarily agreed to take” the unpaid leave. Dearborn said the company has hired corporate law firm, Sidley Austin LLP, to conduct an investigation into the allegations.

“I want to reemphasize to you all that the company takes any allegations of inappropriate behavior by its employees very seriously,” Dearborn said. “It is critical that in any such circumstances we conduct a thorough review so that we have a full understanding of what happened. We will not hesitate to take further action, if appropriate, once the review is complete.”

More to come…