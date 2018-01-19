L.A. Times Publisher Placed on Unpaid Leave Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation

By

Film Reporter

Ricardo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ross Levinson LA Times
CREDIT: Paul Sakuma/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Los Angeles Times Publisher and CEO Ross Levinsohn has taken an unpaid leave of absence, following a National Public Radio report detailing two sexual-harassment lawsuits against Levinsohn in past jobs and other misconduct by him, a Tronc spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

In a memo to Los Angeles Times employees, Tronc CEO Justin Dearborn wrote that Levinsohn “has voluntarily agreed to take” the unpaid leave. Dearborn said the company has hired corporate law firm, Sidley Austin LLP, to conduct an investigation into the allegations.

“I want to reemphasize to you all that the company takes any allegations of inappropriate behavior by its employees very seriously,” Dearborn said. “It is critical that in any such circumstances we conduct a thorough review so that we have a full understanding of what happened. We will not hesitate to take further action, if appropriate, once the review is complete.”

More to come…

More Biz

  • Bob Bakish, President and CEO of

    Viacom CEO Bob Bakish Earned $20.3 Million in 2017

    Los Angeles Times Publisher and CEO Ross Levinsohn has taken an unpaid leave of absence, following a National Public Radio report detailing two sexual-harassment lawsuits against Levinsohn in past jobs and other misconduct by him, a Tronc spokeswoman confirmed Friday. In a memo to Los Angeles Times employees, Tronc CEO Justin Dearborn wrote that Levinsohn […]

  • Ross Levinson LA Times

    L.A. Times Publisher Placed on Unpaid Leave Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation

    Los Angeles Times Publisher and CEO Ross Levinsohn has taken an unpaid leave of absence, following a National Public Radio report detailing two sexual-harassment lawsuits against Levinsohn in past jobs and other misconduct by him, a Tronc spokeswoman confirmed Friday. In a memo to Los Angeles Times employees, Tronc CEO Justin Dearborn wrote that Levinsohn […]

  • Time Warner

    Judge Indicates Shutdown Won't Delay AT&T-Time Warner Antitrust Case

    Los Angeles Times Publisher and CEO Ross Levinsohn has taken an unpaid leave of absence, following a National Public Radio report detailing two sexual-harassment lawsuits against Levinsohn in past jobs and other misconduct by him, a Tronc spokeswoman confirmed Friday. In a memo to Los Angeles Times employees, Tronc CEO Justin Dearborn wrote that Levinsohn […]

  • LA Times building

    Los Angeles Times Newsroom Votes 248-44 in Favor of Unionization

    Los Angeles Times Publisher and CEO Ross Levinsohn has taken an unpaid leave of absence, following a National Public Radio report detailing two sexual-harassment lawsuits against Levinsohn in past jobs and other misconduct by him, a Tronc spokeswoman confirmed Friday. In a memo to Los Angeles Times employees, Tronc CEO Justin Dearborn wrote that Levinsohn […]

  • Wilson Cruz Trace Lysette

    Watch Variety's Facebook Live Stream of GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

    Los Angeles Times Publisher and CEO Ross Levinsohn has taken an unpaid leave of absence, following a National Public Radio report detailing two sexual-harassment lawsuits against Levinsohn in past jobs and other misconduct by him, a Tronc spokeswoman confirmed Friday. In a memo to Los Angeles Times employees, Tronc CEO Justin Dearborn wrote that Levinsohn […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad