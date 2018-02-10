You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rose McGowan Speaks Out on Former Manager Jill Messick’s Death

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rose McGowan raped
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Rose McGowan has expressed her condolences to the family of her former manager Jill Messick, who took her own life Wednesday. Messick’s family had released a statement that implied McGowan’s behavior was partly to blame for Messick’s depression.

McGowan posted a tribute on Instagram Saturday, which wished Messick’s family well and pointed at Harvey Weinstein as the cause of her death.

“For Jill: May your family find some measure of solace during this pain,” McGowan wrote in a caption to a photo of the sun behind the earth viewed from space. “That one man could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true. The bad man did this to us both.”

“May you find peace on the astral plane,” she continued. “May you find serenity with the stars.”

After Messick’s death, her family issued a statement that read in part: “Over the past few months, many women have come out with allegations against Harvey Weinstein, including Rose McGowan, who has repeatedly spoken with the press, striking out against not only her alleged attacker, but a great many others. One of them was Jill, who chose to remain silent in the face of Rose’s slanderous statements against her for fear of undermining the many individuals who came forward in truth.”

Weinstein had involved Messick in the legal affair stemming from McGowan’s claims against him, with Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman releasing an email from Messick to show her alleged defense of Weinstein. According to Messick’s family, Messick had recounted what she remembered McGowan telling her at the time of the assault, which did not include specific details. Messick’s family stated that Messick had no part in any settlement or interaction between Weinstein and McGowan after the incident, having referred it to her superiors.

More Biz

  • Rose McGowan raped

    Rose McGowan Speaks Out on Former Manager Jill Messick's Death

    Rose McGowan has expressed her condolences to the family of her former manager Jill Messick, who took her own life Wednesday. Messick’s family had released a statement that implied McGowan’s behavior was partly to blame for Messick’s depression. McGowan posted a tribute on Instagram Saturday, which wished Messick’s family well and pointed at Harvey Weinstein […]

  • Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker'Sex

    Kim Cattrall Blasts ‘Sex and the City’ Co-Star Sarah Jessica Parker: 'You Are Not My Friend'

    Rose McGowan has expressed her condolences to the family of her former manager Jill Messick, who took her own life Wednesday. Messick’s family had released a statement that implied McGowan’s behavior was partly to blame for Messick’s depression. McGowan posted a tribute on Instagram Saturday, which wished Messick’s family well and pointed at Harvey Weinstein […]

  • Reg E Cathey poses for a

    Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Kelly React to Reg E. Cathey's Death

    Rose McGowan has expressed her condolences to the family of her former manager Jill Messick, who took her own life Wednesday. Messick’s family had released a statement that implied McGowan’s behavior was partly to blame for Messick’s depression. McGowan posted a tribute on Instagram Saturday, which wished Messick’s family well and pointed at Harvey Weinstein […]

  • Piracy Stock

    Big Tech's Wish List for NAFTA Would Worsen Showbiz's Piracy Problems (Guest Column)

    Rose McGowan has expressed her condolences to the family of her former manager Jill Messick, who took her own life Wednesday. Messick’s family had released a statement that implied McGowan’s behavior was partly to blame for Messick’s depression. McGowan posted a tribute on Instagram Saturday, which wished Messick’s family well and pointed at Harvey Weinstein […]

  • MSG Sphere: James Dolan Unveils Plans

    Futuristic New Arena Concept MSG Sphere Unveiled by James Dolan in New York Presentation

    Rose McGowan has expressed her condolences to the family of her former manager Jill Messick, who took her own life Wednesday. Messick’s family had released a statement that implied McGowan’s behavior was partly to blame for Messick’s depression. McGowan posted a tribute on Instagram Saturday, which wished Messick’s family well and pointed at Harvey Weinstein […]

  • Rob Delaney'Catastrophe' TV series screening, New

    Rob Delaney's 2-Year-Old Son Dies After Cancer Battle

    Rose McGowan has expressed her condolences to the family of her former manager Jill Messick, who took her own life Wednesday. Messick’s family had released a statement that implied McGowan’s behavior was partly to blame for Messick’s depression. McGowan posted a tribute on Instagram Saturday, which wished Messick’s family well and pointed at Harvey Weinstein […]

  • Muse Sign With CAA

    Muse Sign With CAA for International Representation

    Rose McGowan has expressed her condolences to the family of her former manager Jill Messick, who took her own life Wednesday. Messick’s family had released a statement that implied McGowan’s behavior was partly to blame for Messick’s depression. McGowan posted a tribute on Instagram Saturday, which wished Messick’s family well and pointed at Harvey Weinstein […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad