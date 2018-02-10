Rose McGowan Speaks Out on Former Manager Jill Messick’s Death

Rose McGowan has expressed her condolences to the family of her former manager Jill Messick, who took her own life Wednesday. Messick’s family had released a statement that implied McGowan’s behavior was partly to blame for Messick’s depression.

McGowan posted a tribute on Instagram Saturday, which wished Messick’s family well and pointed at Harvey Weinstein as the cause of her death.

“For Jill: May your family find some measure of solace during this pain,” McGowan wrote in a caption to a photo of the sun behind the earth viewed from space. “That one man could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true. The bad man did this to us both.”

“May you find peace on the astral plane,” she continued. “May you find serenity with the stars.”

After Messick’s death, her family issued a statement that read in part: “Over the past few months, many women have come out with allegations against Harvey Weinstein, including Rose McGowan, who has repeatedly spoken with the press, striking out against not only her alleged attacker, but a great many others. One of them was Jill, who chose to remain silent in the face of Rose’s slanderous statements against her for fear of undermining the many individuals who came forward in truth.”

Weinstein had involved Messick in the legal affair stemming from McGowan’s claims against him, with Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman releasing an email from Messick to show her alleged defense of Weinstein. According to Messick’s family, Messick had recounted what she remembered McGowan telling her at the time of the assault, which did not include specific details. Messick’s family stated that Messick had no part in any settlement or interaction between Weinstein and McGowan after the incident, having referred it to her superiors.