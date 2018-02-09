Rob Delaney’s 2-Year-Old Son Dies After Cancer Battle

Rob Delaney’s 2-year-old son Henry died in January after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, the comedian announced on Friday.

Delaney posted on Facebook Friday morning saying that doctors discovered the brain tumor shortly after his son’s first birthday, which was removed and treated in early 2017. The cancer returned in the fall, and Henry died last month.

“My wife and Henry’s older brothers and I are devastated of course,” the “Catastrophe” actor wrote. “Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals. His tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities, but he quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum. His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound.”

Delaney, who currently lives in London, added that it is because of his wife and two other sons, “why I will endeavor to not go mad with grief,” adding, “I don’t want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I’m greedy for more experiences with them.” He goes on to thank nurses and doctors at England’s National Heath Service, who he calls his “heroes until the day I die.”

In the post, he also provided links to two British children’s charities, Rainbow Trust and Noah’s Ark, asking for donations in Henry’s name and for the support of NHS.

“Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much,” Delaney ended the post.

Hollywood was quick to offer condolences on Twitter, with Paul Scheer, Rian Johnson, Amber Tamblyn and Jon Cryer among those sending positive thoughts to the Delaney family.

Sending you and your family much love and thinking of Henry. — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) February 9, 2018

Oh God Rob. I am so sorry. I am sending you everything I’ve got. Everything. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) February 9, 2018

I am so sorry to hear this. I’m sending my love and sympathy to you and your family. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) February 9, 2018

Read Rob Delaney’s full statement below: