You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Relativity Lender’s $110 Million Lawsuit Dismissed

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Kavanaugh Relativity
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

A judge dismissed a $110 million lawsuit on Thursday from a lender who claimed it was duped into pumping money into Relativity Media while it was heading toward bankruptcy.

RKA Film Financing filed suit in 2015, alleging that Relativity CEO Ryan Kavanaugh was a “con man” who had run his company like a Ponzi scheme. The suit claimed that Kavanaugh, as well as his officers and directors, had misappropriated money that was intended solely for P&A expenses, and used it instead to fund the company’s general operations.

In his ruling, New York Supreme Court Judge Charles E. Ramos found that RKA had failed to state its fraud claims with sufficient specificity. In particular, Ramos wrote that RKA had not identified anyone to whom fraudulent claims had been made.

Ramos also tossed a claim for negligent misrepresentation, finding that RKA and Relativity were both sophisticated parties with an arm’s-length relationship.

“Arm’s length transactions are ‘not of a confidential or fiduciary nature,’ and therefore do not create a duty for one party to impart correct information on another,” the judge wrote.

In a statement, a Relativity spokesman said the case had “absolutely no merit whatsoever.”

“It is very comforting to see the legal system work in a fair and equitable manner,” the spokesman said. “This is a perfect example of how media hype can spin molehills into mountains. … The press has had a field day with this lawsuit, and wrote lengthy and harsh articles which implied that Ryan Kavanaugh was somehow involved in the various nasty and vicious claims asserted by RKA. The press spun what amounted to nothing more than false words filed in the form of a complaint — something any person can do for a small court fee — into false claims that have no merit.”

More Biz

  • Ryan Kavanaugh Relativity

    Relativity Lender's $110 Million Lawsuit Dismissed

    A judge dismissed a $110 million lawsuit on Thursday from a lender who claimed it was duped into pumping money into Relativity Media while it was heading toward bankruptcy. RKA Film Financing filed suit in 2015, alleging that Relativity CEO Ryan Kavanaugh was a “con man” who had run his company like a Ponzi scheme. […]

  • Furlough BTS NYC Suburbs Film and

    New York Suburbs Share in City’s Production Boom

    A judge dismissed a $110 million lawsuit on Thursday from a lender who claimed it was duped into pumping money into Relativity Media while it was heading toward bankruptcy. RKA Film Financing filed suit in 2015, alleging that Relativity CEO Ryan Kavanaugh was a “con man” who had run his company like a Ponzi scheme. […]

  • Women march on occasion of the

    How the Entertainment Industry is Commemorating International Women's Day

    A judge dismissed a $110 million lawsuit on Thursday from a lender who claimed it was duped into pumping money into Relativity Media while it was heading toward bankruptcy. RKA Film Financing filed suit in 2015, alleging that Relativity CEO Ryan Kavanaugh was a “con man” who had run his company like a Ponzi scheme. […]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney CEO Bob Iger Has No Plans to Change Fox Searchlight After Acquisition

    A judge dismissed a $110 million lawsuit on Thursday from a lender who claimed it was duped into pumping money into Relativity Media while it was heading toward bankruptcy. RKA Film Financing filed suit in 2015, alleging that Relativity CEO Ryan Kavanaugh was a “con man” who had run his company like a Ponzi scheme. […]

  • Selina Music Summit Serves Up a

    Selina Music Summit Serves Up a Bounty of Undiscovered Colombian Alternative Music

    A judge dismissed a $110 million lawsuit on Thursday from a lender who claimed it was duped into pumping money into Relativity Media while it was heading toward bankruptcy. RKA Film Financing filed suit in 2015, alleging that Relativity CEO Ryan Kavanaugh was a “con man” who had run his company like a Ponzi scheme. […]

  • Kobalt Invests $150 Million in its

    Kobalt Invests $150 Million in its AWAL Recorded-Music Operation

    A judge dismissed a $110 million lawsuit on Thursday from a lender who claimed it was duped into pumping money into Relativity Media while it was heading toward bankruptcy. RKA Film Financing filed suit in 2015, alleging that Relativity CEO Ryan Kavanaugh was a “con man” who had run his company like a Ponzi scheme. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad