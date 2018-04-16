New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Harvey Weinstein Exposes

The New York Times and the New Yorker have jointly won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for public service for their influential exposes of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The explosive investigations into Weinstein’s abuses in the Times (reported by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey) and the New Yorker (by Ronan Farrow) were clearly the headline news stories of the last year, rocking the entertainment industry and spurring a global reckoning about the harassment and abuse of women. The shared prize was at the top of a list of 2018 Putlizer winners that also included awards for political coverage of Trump’s presidency as well as arts awards for musician Kenrick Lamar, Jr. for his album “Damn.” and playwright Martyna Majok for her play “Cost of Living.”

More to come.