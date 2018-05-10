Principato-Young Entertainment Rebrands as Artists First

Principato-Young Entertainment has changed its name to Artists First.

The name change comes about nine months after the company’s co-founder Paul Young exited the business and Electus took a majority stake in the management-production company. Peter Principato remains CEO of the firm that is home to such clients as Jordan Peele, Kenya Barris, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Anthony Anderson, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

“On behalf of my partners at Artists First, I am excited to announce this name change which is reflective of the evolution of our organization,” Principato said. “We are strongly dedicated to building our clients’ careers focusing on their creative endeavors, businesses and production entities in order for them to achieve their highest artistic goals. Additionally, we will continue to strive to identify, develop and produce high quality productions that we believe in.”

Artists First’ current roster of TV shows includes ABC’s “Blackish,” Freeform’s “Grownish,” TBS’ “The Last O.G.” and ABC’s “The Gong Show.”

Principato-Young was founded in 2001. The company at present has 21 managers and offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.