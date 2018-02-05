Prince, Justin Timberlake, Ad Songs Score Big Spotify Spikes After Super Bowl

Super Bowl Halftime performer Justin Timberlake saw huge gains on Spotify after his performance — but Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” saw the biggest spike of the night, according to data released by the streaming service. The song, from Prince’s groundbreaking 1984 album and film “Purple Rain,” was covered by Timberlake as a tribute to the late Minneapolis native, got a 916% gain in the hours after the while, while streams of Prince’s total catalog jumped 205%, just below Timberlake’s total boost of 214%. The spikes of the songs Timberlake performed during his 13-minute set are below.

While Timberlake was expected to pay homage to Prince during his set, outrage erupted online Saturday after a TMZ report claimed that a hologram of the late singer would be deployed during the show. After several hours and millions of tweets, Prince’s longtime friend and collaborator Sheila E tweeted that she’d spoken with Timberlake and there would be no hologram.

“Filthy” (266%)

“Rock Your Body” (300%)

“Señorita” (291%)

“SexyBack” (332%)

“My Love” (203%)

“Cry Me a River” (329%)

“Suit & Tie” (553%)

“Until the End of Time” (671%)

“I Would Die 4 U” (Prince cover) (916%)

“Mirrors” (537%)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” (148%)

Also, several songs featured in ads during the game saw some big gains as well:

Squarespace / Will Powers – “Adventures in Success” (671%)

Budweiser / Skylar Grey – “Stand by Me” (408%)

Lexus / Run The Jewels – “Legend Has It” (92%)

Doritos and Mountain Dew / Missy Elliot – “Get Ur Freak On” (77%)

Doritos and Mountain Dew / Chris Brown – “Look at Me Now” (72%)

Kia / Aerosmith – “Dream On” (53%)

All increases were calculated by comparing US streams in the hour that followed the broadcast with the same hour the previous week.