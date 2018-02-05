You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Prince, Justin Timberlake, Ad Songs Score Big Spotify Spikes After Super Bowl

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
A large image of Prince is shown as Justin Timberlake performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, in MinneapolisEagles Patriots Super Bowl Football, Minneapolis, USA - 04 Feb 2018
CREDIT: Mark Humphrey/AP/REX/Shutterstoc

Super Bowl Halftime performer Justin Timberlake saw huge gains on Spotify after his performance — but Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” saw the biggest spike of the night, according to data released by the streaming service. The song, from Prince’s groundbreaking 1984 album and film “Purple Rain,” was covered by Timberlake as a tribute to the late Minneapolis native, got a 916% gain in the hours after the while, while streams of Prince’s total catalog jumped 205%, just below Timberlake’s total boost of 214%. The spikes of the songs Timberlake performed during his 13-minute set are below.

While Timberlake was expected to pay homage to Prince during his set, outrage erupted online Saturday after a TMZ report claimed that a hologram of the late singer would be deployed during the show. After several hours and millions of tweets, Prince’s longtime friend and collaborator Sheila E tweeted that she’d spoken with Timberlake and there would be no hologram.

“Filthy” (266%)

“Rock Your Body” (300%)

“Señorita” (291%)

“SexyBack” (332%)

“My Love” (203%)

“Cry Me a River” (329%)

“Suit & Tie” (553%)

“Until the End of Time” (671%)

“I Would Die 4 U” (Prince cover) (916%)

“Mirrors” (537%)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” (148%)

Also, several songs featured in ads during the game saw some big gains as well:

  • Squarespace / Will Powers – “Adventures in Success” (671%)
  • Budweiser / Skylar Grey – “Stand by Me” (408%)
  • Lexus / Run The Jewels  – “Legend Has It” (92%)
  • Doritos and Mountain Dew / Missy Elliot – “Get Ur Freak On” (77%)
  • Doritos and Mountain Dew / Chris Brown – “Look at Me Now” (72%)
  • Kia / Aerosmith – “Dream On” (53%)

All increases were calculated by comparing US streams in the hour that followed the broadcast with the same hour the previous week.

 

More Biz

  • A large image of Prince is

    Prince, Justin Timberlake, Ad Songs Score Big Spotify Spikes After Super Bowl

    Super Bowl Halftime performer Justin Timberlake saw huge gains on Spotify after his performance — but Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” saw the biggest spike of the night, according to data released by the streaming service. The song, from Prince’s groundbreaking 1984 album and film “Purple Rain,” was covered by Timberlake as a tribute […]

  • Songs For Screens: Hip-Hop Leads 2018

    Songs for Screens: Hip-Hop, Sony/ATV Lead 2018 Super Bowl Ads (Watch)

    Super Bowl Halftime performer Justin Timberlake saw huge gains on Spotify after his performance — but Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” saw the biggest spike of the night, according to data released by the streaming service. The song, from Prince’s groundbreaking 1984 album and film “Purple Rain,” was covered by Timberlake as a tribute […]

  • Samsung Boss Lee Jae-yong Released From

    Samsung Boss Lee Jae-yong Released From Jail

    Super Bowl Halftime performer Justin Timberlake saw huge gains on Spotify after his performance — but Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” saw the biggest spike of the night, according to data released by the streaming service. The song, from Prince’s groundbreaking 1984 album and film “Purple Rain,” was covered by Timberlake as a tribute […]

  • Sean 'P. Diddy' CombsSuper Bowl LII,

    Super Bowl: Stars Show Off at the Big Game Via Social Media

    Super Bowl Halftime performer Justin Timberlake saw huge gains on Spotify after his performance — but Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” saw the biggest spike of the night, according to data released by the streaming service. The song, from Prince’s groundbreaking 1984 album and film “Purple Rain,” was covered by Timberlake as a tribute […]

  • Fiona Apple Slams Grammy Chief With

    Fiona Apple Slams Grammy Chief With ‘Kneel, Portnow’ T-Shirt (Watch)

    Super Bowl Halftime performer Justin Timberlake saw huge gains on Spotify after his performance — but Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” saw the biggest spike of the night, according to data released by the streaming service. The song, from Prince’s groundbreaking 1984 album and film “Purple Rain,” was covered by Timberlake as a tribute […]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Scotland Yard Received Two New Assault Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

    Super Bowl Halftime performer Justin Timberlake saw huge gains on Spotify after his performance — but Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” saw the biggest spike of the night, according to data released by the streaming service. The song, from Prince’s groundbreaking 1984 album and film “Purple Rain,” was covered by Timberlake as a tribute […]

  • PinkMTV Video Music Awards, Show, Los

    Sony Music Generates Nearly $4 Billion in 2017, Streaming Up 32%

    Super Bowl Halftime performer Justin Timberlake saw huge gains on Spotify after his performance — but Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” saw the biggest spike of the night, according to data released by the streaming service. The song, from Prince’s groundbreaking 1984 album and film “Purple Rain,” was covered by Timberlake as a tribute […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad