Prince Estate Inks Merchandising Deal With Minnesota Twins Baseball Team

Prince was known for his skill at basketball — infamous, in fact, thanks to Charlie Murphy’s legendary skit on Chappelle’s Show — and of course he got a hometown nod during Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime performance. And now baseball fans will be able to celebrate the Minneapolis legend thanks to a deal the Minnesota Twins have struck with the late singer’s estate whereby the team will sell Prince-related merchandise year-round, including hats, shirts and balls; they’re also having a Prince-themed night for the second year in a row. The co-branding deal, announced yesterday by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, is believed to be the first of its kind in Major League Baseball — and the new items will be for sale exclusively at the team’s Target Field, beginning with their home opener against the Seattle Mariners on April 5.

(Actually, Prince performed with a pair of dancers, Maya and Nandy McLean, who called themselves The Twinz at the time of his legendary Super Bowl performance in 2007, but that’s a stretch…)

More merch will go on sale on the Prince-themed night, June 8 (the day after the singer’s birthday), at which the first 10,000 fans who enter the stadium will receive inflatable purple guitars in the shape of the singer’s famous symbol.

“Along with our fans, we look forward to celebrating the legacy of a man who brought an international spotlight to our great city,” team CEO Dave St. Peter told the Star Tribune. The team’s retail provider, Delaware North Sportservice, struck a deal with Bravado, the Universal Music-owned merchandising company that struck a deal with Prince’s estate early last year. Team representatives said Prince’s family approved of the deal.