Primary Wave Music Promotes Seth Faber and Donna Grecco

Primary Wave Music announced today the promotion of Seth Faber to SVP of Marketing and Donna Grecco to Vice President of Marketing.

A nine-year veteran and partner of Primary Wave, Faber will be responsible for generating “creative and remunerative opportunities” for the company’s song catalogues, according to a press release. He will focus on brand licensing, A&R exploitation and original content creation. Faber has held a variety of duties during his tenure at Primary Wave. As Vice President of Artist Development & Senior Artist Manager, he co-managed the career of Grammy nominated DJ/Producer Audien and signed the singer/songwriter Foy Vance (Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert, Rag & Bone Man) to a co-publishing agreement. Previously he held A&R and artist development posts at Island and J Records. Faber will continue to be based in New York, and will report to Adam Lowenberg and Jeff Straughn, Primary Wave’s Heads of Marketing and Branding, respectively.

“We are excited to have Seth’s bold ingenuity and unbridled passion for music in our arsenal, as we continue to acquire and market many of the greatest songs of all-time,” said Lowenberg of the promotion.

Grecco, who will work alongside Faber and also report to Straughn and Lowenberg, will be responsible for cultivating and expanding Primary Wave’s relationships with the brand community, including identifying brand partnership opportunities the company’s publishing and management roster.

Prior to joining BSG, Donna led the marketing and branding team for Vida Brands were she designed all brand strategies which included creating a celebrity brand ambassador program, producing all photo and video shoots, as well as producing all trade shows and retail marketing strategies. Before Vida Brands, Grecco owned and operated her own event marketing and tradeshow management company for over 10 years, Design Lab, LTD.

“We are thrilled to have Donna stepping into this expanded role, where her undeniable marketing expertise will continue to be a priceless asset to our company,” noted Straughn.