New York Women in Film & TV Announce 2018 Designing Women Honorees

This year’s New York Women in Film & Television Designing Women Awards Gala, which honors makeup artists, hair stylists, and costume designers, will be held May 21 with some special guests.

The 19th annual event, co-presented by Variety, will welcome actresses Nia Long, Christine Ebersole, and Debra Monk as presenters, with comedian Sunda Croonquist as emcee for the evening.

The Designing Women Awards will honor makeup artist Martha Melendez for her work on “She’s Gotta Have It,” “Roxanne Roxanne,” and Spike Lee’s upcoming film “BlacKkKlansman,” along with hair stylist Anita Lausevic from “The Deuce,” “Instinct,” and “Royal Pains.” Costume designer Dana Covarrubias, whose projects include “Quantico,” “Claws,” and “Master of None,” will also be celebrated, and Amazon series “Mozart in the Jungle” will receive Variety‘s Ensemble Award for its makeup, hair, and costume design teams.

“The Designing Women Awards is one of my favorite events of the year because it allows us to recognize the contributions of incredible entertainment professionals who are rarely in the spotlight – those behind the scenes,” Terry Lawler, executive director of New York Women in Film & Television, said in a statement. “Without the artistry and work of these exceptionally talented women, the film and television characters that we love could not exist. It’s essential that we commemorate the value that each and every single one of these amazing women brings to the industry.”

Lena Waithe, Elizabeth McGovern, and Mark Feuerstein will also make guest appearances at the gala via video tributes to the honorees. This year’s Designing Women Awards will take place at New York City’s Stage 48 starting at 7 p.m.