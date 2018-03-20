You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paul Hastings LLP Launches Entertainment Practice in Century City

By
Variety Staff

Paul Hastings LLP is launching a new office in Century City, and has snagged five entertainment lawyers from Loeb & Loeb to get started.

Susan Williams, Erik Hyman, Stephen Saltzman, Craig Emanuel, and Mickey Mayerson will be launching the firm’s new entertainment practice, the firm announced today. The firm already has an office in downtown L.A., but will be adding the Century City office to cater to the industry.

“As entertainment and media have become increasingly important to the global economy and undergo massive transformation to a digital era, our clients globally are demanding the assistance of industry veterans to help them navigate this sector,” Seth Zachary, chair of Paul Hastings, said in a statement. “The addition of this team of leading entertainment partners and opening of a second office in Greater Los Angeles to focus on entertainment and media will establish Paul Hastings as having a leading practice for this sector.”

Emanuel will chair the global entertainment and media practice. Mayerson and Williams will co-chair the firm’s entertainment and media finance group. They represent financial institutions, production companies and high-net worth individuals in various capital transactions.

Saltzman will chair the Asia entertainment and media practice, while Hyman will chair the Century City entertainment and media practice.

