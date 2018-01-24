Paul Candland Exits as CEO of Walt Disney Japan

Paul Candland has retired as CEO of Walt Disney Japan and president of Walt Disney Company Asia. Candland, who stepped down at the end of last month, had served Disney Japan for more than 20 years.

Peter Wiley, a current chief international counsel of Walt Disney International, will act as temporary CEO of Walt Disney Japan until a successor to Candland as country manager is assigned.

Candland’s team contributed to the launch of Disney’s TV channel and Dlife, as well as strengthened production of Japanese domestic content. Candland’s team also created the mobile game “Tsum Tsum,” which became a global franchise and is one of Disney’s most successful games.

Candland joined Walt Disney Japan in 1998 as representative director and general manager of Disney Store Japan, overseeing operations at about 80 locations. After that, he began targeting the adult market and focusing on domestic creativity in Japan, particularly in the digital sphere. Candland expanded the strategy to all of Disney’s Asian offices in 2014.

Andy Bird, the chairman of Walt Disney International, said in a statement that Candland had successfully expanded into new markets for Disney and strengthened the organization.