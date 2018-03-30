Author Nicole Lapin Sets Next Book With Publisher BenBella

New York Times bestselling author and TV personality Nicole Lapin has inked a deal with BenBella for her next book, “Becoming Super Woman.”

It is set to be released in March 2019 as a lead title and major focus of the year for the publisher behind backlist books like “The China Study.”

As part of their partnership, Lapin will receive a larger portion of the title’s back-end than standard royalties. This was an effort to sign the sought-after author, who has carved out a niche as a brazen money and career expert for a younger audience. She is represented by Folio Literary Management’s Steve Troha, who also represents Misty Copeland, Gabby Bernstein, and Tracy Anderson and secured Lapin’s last two sizable book deals.

Lapin previously penned the New York Times bestsellers “Rich Bitch” and “Boss Bitch,” and her new book will aim to help women find a realistic balance in their work and personal lives to avoid burnout, and give advice for achieving optimal productivity.

Lapin is also the star of CBS syndicated business reality competition show “Hatched.” She has anchored daily shows for CNN, CNBC, and Bloomberg and is regular contributor on “The Dr. OZ Show,” “Steve,” and “Good Morning America.”