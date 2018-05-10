Nine Inch Nails Announce Fall Tour Dates, With Unusual Ticketing Policy

Nine Inch Nails announced a new EP called “Bad Witch” and dates for their “Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018” tour, which begins on Sept. 13. The Jesus and Mary Chain will support. The tour follows the group’s summer tour, which launches June 13 with dates in Las Vegas before moving to Europe and Japan. See below for the full itinerary.
The group is taking an unusual new/old approach to keep tickets out of the hands of resellers: They will be selling all seats to the tour in person at presale events called “The Physical World,” which will take place May 19 at each venue’s box office, with the exception of Red Rocks for which the presale will take place on May 20 at the Denver Coliseum Box Office.
“All seats (including the best seats) will be available for purchase in person only, first come, first served,” the announcement reads. “Fans can purchase up to four tickets per show. Visit nin.com/tickets2018 for a complete list of box office locations and further information. Limited quantities of tickets may be released via additional ticketing channels, subject to availability, at a later date to be announced. Ticket inventory available via phone and online channels will include ADA tickets.”
A further explanation on the group’s website, written in a comically cynical tone that certainly reflects founder Trent Reznor’s style, reads:
“What? Why? Physical world presale?
“The promise of a world made better by computers and online connectivity has failed us in many ways, particularly when it comes to ticketing. Everything about the process sucks and everyone loses except the reseller. We’ve decided to try something different that will also likely suck, but in a different way. We’re hoping many of you will be happy with the results, while some may do what they always do and bitch about it.
“Here’s how it works:
“You (an actual human being) show up at the box office, interact with the ticket seller (another actual human being) and purchase up to four tickets that will actually be handed to you on the spot. The tickets will not be available online or anywhere else before or during that day. All seats (including the best seats) will be available first come, first serve. You may actually encounter other actual human beings with similar interests likely wearing black clothing during the process and potentially interact with them. The experience has the potential* to be enjoyable. Nine inch nails has always been about bringing people together, living life to the fullest and good times.**
“Any remaining tickets will be sold at a later date.
*not guaranteed
**not entirely true.”
The group also announced that it will released a new EP called “Bad Witch” on June 22, completing the trilogy that began with 2016’s “Not the Actual Events” and 2017’s “Add Violence.”
Nine Inch Nails Fall Tour Dates: