Nine Inch Nails Announce Fall Tour Dates, With Unusual Ticketing Policy

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nine Inch Nails - Trent Reznor
CREDIT: Richard Isaac/REX/Shutterstock

Nine Inch Nails announced a new EP called “Bad Witch” and dates for their “Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018” tour, which begins on Sept. 13. The Jesus and Mary Chain will support. The tour follows the group’s summer tour, which launches June 13 with dates in Las Vegas before moving to Europe and Japan.  See below for the full itinerary.

The group is taking an unusual new/old approach to keep tickets out of the hands of resellers: They will be selling all seats to the tour in person at presale events called “The Physical World,” which will take place May 19 at each venue’s box office, with the exception of Red Rocks for which the presale will take place on May 20 at the Denver Coliseum Box Office.

“All seats (including the best seats) will be available for purchase in person only, first come, first served,” the announcement reads. “Fans can purchase up to four tickets per show. Visit nin.com/tickets2018 for a complete list of box office locations and further information. Limited quantities of tickets may be released via additional ticketing channels, subject to availability, at a later date to be announced. Ticket inventory available via phone and online channels will include ADA tickets.”

Related

A further explanation on the group’s website, written in a comically cynical tone that certainly reflects founder Trent Reznor’s style, reads:

“What?  Why?  Physical world presale?

“The promise of a world made better by computers and online connectivity has failed us in many ways, particularly when it comes to ticketing.  Everything about the process sucks and everyone loses except the reseller. We’ve decided to try something different that will also likely suck, but in a different way.  We’re hoping many of you will be happy with the results, while some may do what they always do and bitch about it.

“Here’s how it works:

“You (an actual human being) show up at the box office, interact with the ticket seller (another actual human being) and purchase up to four tickets that will actually be handed to you on the spot.  The tickets will not be available online or anywhere else before or during that day.  All seats (including the best seats) will be available first come, first serve.  You may actually encounter other actual human beings with similar interests likely wearing black clothing during the process and potentially interact with them.  The experience has the potential* to be enjoyable.  Nine inch nails has always been about bringing people together, living life to the fullest and good times.**

“Any remaining tickets will be sold at a later date.

*not guaranteed
**not entirely true.”

The group also announced that it will released a new EP called “Bad Witch” on June 22, completing the trilogy that began with 2016’s “Not the Actual Events” and 2017’s “Add Violence.”

Nine Inch Nails Fall Tour Dates:

09/13  Phoenix, AZ              Comerica Theatre
09/14  Phoenix, AZ              Comerica Theatre
09/18  Morrison, CO            Red Rocks
09/19  Morrison, CO            Red Rocks
09/24  Memphis, TN            Orpheum Theater
09/26  Atlanta, GA              Fox Theatre
09/27  Atlanta, GA              Fox Theatre
09/29  Nashville, TN           Ascend Amphitheater
10/09  Washington, DC       The Anthem
10/13  New York, NY         Radio City Music Hall
10/14  New York, NY          Radio City Music Hall
10/19  Boston, MA              Boch Center
10/20  Boston, MA              Boch Center
10/22  Detroit, MI                Fox Theater
10/23  Detroit, MI                Fox Theater
10/25  Chicago, IL               Aragon Ballroom
10/26  Chicago, IL               Aragon Ballroom
11/23  New Orleans, LA      Saenger Theatre
11/24  New Orleans, LA      Saenger Theatre
11/27  Irving, TX                 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/28  Irving, TX                 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
12/03  San Francisco, CA    Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/07  Los Angeles, CA      Palladium
12/08  Los Angeles, CA       Palladium
12/11  Los Angeles, CA       Palladium
12/12  Los Angeles, CA       Palladium
Nine Inch Nails – SUMMER 2018 TOUR DATES
* headline shows
06/13  Las Vegas, NV         The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino        *SOLD OUT
06/15  Las Vegas, NV         The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino        *SOLD OUT
06/16  Las Vegas, NV          The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino        *SOLD OUT
06/22  London                      Meltdown Festival                                         *SOLD OUT
06/24  London                      Royal Albert Hall                                           *SOLD OUT
06/25  Paris                          Olympia                                                         *SOLD OUT
06/27  Amsterdam               AFAS                                                            *SOLD OUT
06/29  St Gallen                   Open Air Fest
06/30  Prague                       Aerodrome Festival
07/02  Berlin                         Zitadelle                                                          *SOLD OUT
07/04  Roskilde DK              Roskilde Festival
07/06  Belfort                        Eurokennes Festival
07/08  Werchter                    Rock Werchter Festival
07/09  Montreux                  Montreux Jazz Festival
07/12  Lisbon                        NOS Alive Festival
07/14  Madrid                        Mad Cool Festival
08/14  Bangkok                     Moonstar Studio
08/17  Tokyo                         Sonic Mania Festival
08/19  Osaka                        Summer Sonic Festival
09/22  San Antonio, TX        River City Rockfest

More Music

  • onstage during 34th Annual BMI Film,

    John Williams Honored at BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards

    Nine Inch Nails announced a new EP called “Bad Witch” and dates for their “Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018” tour, which begins on Sept. 13. The Jesus and Mary Chain will support. The tour follows the group’s summer tour, which launches June 13 with dates in Las Vegas before moving to Europe and […]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Launches Upgraded Charts

    Nine Inch Nails announced a new EP called “Bad Witch” and dates for their “Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018” tour, which begins on Sept. 13. The Jesus and Mary Chain will support. The tour follows the group’s summer tour, which launches June 13 with dates in Las Vegas before moving to Europe and […]

  • Nine Inch Nails - Trent Reznor

    Nine Inch Nails Announce Fall Tour Dates, With Unusual Ticketing Policy

    Nine Inch Nails announced a new EP called “Bad Witch” and dates for their “Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018” tour, which begins on Sept. 13. The Jesus and Mary Chain will support. The tour follows the group’s summer tour, which launches June 13 with dates in Las Vegas before moving to Europe and […]

  • R. Kelly

    Spotify Removes R. Kelly’s Music From Its Playlists

    Nine Inch Nails announced a new EP called “Bad Witch” and dates for their “Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018” tour, which begins on Sept. 13. The Jesus and Mary Chain will support. The tour follows the group’s summer tour, which launches June 13 with dates in Las Vegas before moving to Europe and […]

  • Three Dimension sign in Nathan Phillips

    Canadian Music Week: How Toronto Became Hip-Hop's Multicultural Nerve Center

    Nine Inch Nails announced a new EP called “Bad Witch” and dates for their “Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018” tour, which begins on Sept. 13. The Jesus and Mary Chain will support. The tour follows the group’s summer tour, which launches June 13 with dates in Las Vegas before moving to Europe and […]

  • Chris Brown

    Woman Says She Was Sexually Assaulted at Chris Brown's Home in Civil Lawsuit

    Nine Inch Nails announced a new EP called “Bad Witch” and dates for their “Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018” tour, which begins on Sept. 13. The Jesus and Mary Chain will support. The tour follows the group’s summer tour, which launches June 13 with dates in Las Vegas before moving to Europe and […]

  • Nadia Ali

    Island Records' Nadia Ali Launches Boutique PR Firm (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nine Inch Nails announced a new EP called “Bad Witch” and dates for their “Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018” tour, which begins on Sept. 13. The Jesus and Mary Chain will support. The tour follows the group’s summer tour, which launches June 13 with dates in Las Vegas before moving to Europe and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad