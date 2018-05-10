Nine Inch Nails Announce Fall Tour Dates, With Unusual Ticketing Policy

Nine Inch Nails announced a new EP called “Bad Witch” and dates for their “Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018” tour, which begins on Sept. 13. The Jesus and Mary Chain will support. The tour follows the group’s summer tour, which launches June 13 with dates in Las Vegas before moving to Europe and Japan. See below for the full itinerary.

The group is taking an unusual new/old approach to keep tickets out of the hands of resellers: They will be selling all seats to the tour in person at presale events called “The Physical World,” which will take place May 19 at each venue’s box office, with the exception of Red Rocks for which the presale will take place on May 20 at the Denver Coliseum Box Office.

“All seats (including the best seats) will be available for purchase in person only, first come, first served,” the announcement reads. “Fans can purchase up to four tickets per show. Visit nin.com/tickets2018 for a complete list of box office locations and further information. Limited quantities of tickets may be released via additional ticketing channels, subject to availability, at a later date to be announced. Ticket inventory available via phone and online channels will include ADA tickets.”

A further explanation on the group’s website, written in a comically cynical tone that certainly reflects founder Trent Reznor’s style, reads:

“What? Why? Physical world presale?

“The promise of a world made better by computers and online connectivity has failed us in many ways, particularly when it comes to ticketing. Everything about the process sucks and everyone loses except the reseller. We’ve decided to try something different that will also likely suck, but in a different way. We’re hoping many of you will be happy with the results, while some may do what they always do and bitch about it.

“Here’s how it works:

“You (an actual human being) show up at the box office, interact with the ticket seller (another actual human being) and purchase up to four tickets that will actually be handed to you on the spot. The tickets will not be available online or anywhere else before or during that day. All seats (including the best seats) will be available first come, first serve. You may actually encounter other actual human beings with similar interests likely wearing black clothing during the process and potentially interact with them. The experience has the potential* to be enjoyable. Nine inch nails has always been about bringing people together, living life to the fullest and good times.**

“Any remaining tickets will be sold at a later date.

*not guaranteed

**not entirely true.”

The group also announced that it will released a new EP called “Bad Witch” on June 22, completing the trilogy that began with 2016’s “Not the Actual Events” and 2017’s “Add Violence.”

Nine Inch Nails Fall Tour Dates:

09/13 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

09/14 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

09/18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks

09/19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks

09/24 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theater

09/26 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

09/27 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

09/29 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

10/09 Washington, DC The Anthem

10/13 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

10/14 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

10/19 Boston, MA Boch Center

10/20 Boston, MA Boch Center

10/22 Detroit, MI Fox Theater

10/23 Detroit, MI Fox Theater

10/25 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

10/26 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

11/23 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

11/24 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

11/27 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11/28 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12/03 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/07 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

12/08 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

12/11 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

12/12 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

Nine Inch Nails – SUMMER 2018 TOUR DATES

* headline shows

06/13 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *SOLD OUT

06/15 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *SOLD OUT

06/16 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *SOLD OUT

06/22 London Meltdown Festival *SOLD OUT

06/24 London Royal Albert Hall *SOLD OUT

06/25 Paris Olympia *SOLD OUT

06/27 Amsterdam AFAS *SOLD OUT

06/29 St Gallen Open Air Fest

06/30 Prague Aerodrome Festival

07/02 Berlin Zitadelle *SOLD OUT

07/04 Roskilde DK Roskilde Festival

07/06 Belfort Eurokennes Festival

07/08 Werchter Rock Werchter Festival

07/09 Montreux Montreux Jazz Festival

07/12 Lisbon NOS Alive Festival

07/14 Madrid Mad Cool Festival

08/14 Bangkok Moonstar Studio

08/17 Tokyo Sonic Mania Festival

08/19 Osaka Summer Sonic Festival

09/22 San Antonio, TX River City Rockfest