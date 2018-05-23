NFL Will Fine Teams if Players Don’t Stand for National Anthem

After months of debate over national anthem protests in the NFL, owners of all 32 teams have approved a new policy that requires players on the field to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Players who do not wish to stand may stay in the locker room during the anthem, or will face fines if they sit or kneel while on the field.

The new rules were announced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday during the league’s spring meeting. Players were not involved in the decision.

The wave of national anthem protests started with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the pregame anthem in 2016 as a statement against police brutality and racial inequities in the justice system. Players around the league soon followed suit, sparking national debate.

