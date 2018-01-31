New York Times Pacts With Anonymous Content to Represent Film and TV Rights

The New York Times has teamed with Anonymous Content to represent the film and TV rights to the news organization’s journalism, past and present.

The Times previously had been represented in film and TV by Storied Media Group, and before that by ICM. Anonymous Content was a fit for the Times in part because executives at the newspaper admire the movies and TV shows that have hailed from the management-production company, a list that includes Oscar winners such as “Spotlight” and “The Revenant” and TV dramas “Mr. Robot,” “13 Reasons Why,” and “True Detective.”

“We feel like we have a shared sensibility that will accelerate our move into film and TV,” said Sam Dolnick, an assistant managing editor at the Times. “We feel that (Anonymous) is of a size and a scale that will help us enter the marketplace for film and TV in a really ambitious and exciting way. They have connections with the best writers and directors and filmmakers across the industry.”

The Times’ push to expand its reach in film and TV is in keeping with the efforts of other publishing giants such as Conde Nast and Time Inc. Dolnick noted that the newspaper generates some 2,000 stories a week and has a rich 150-year archive. The Times is hoping to expand into more direct involvement in film and TV adaptations rather than merely licensing rights to stories.

“That’s new territory for us in many ways,” Dolnick said. “We felt Anonymous would be the right partner to help us explore those kind of routes.”

Dolnick said the Times will continue to adhere to a policy of splitting the proceeds from TV and film deals 50-50 with the journalists who deliver the stories. “As we move into more and more ambitious projects, the journalists are going to come along with us. They will share in the compensation in new ways. They’ll be involved in working on the projects in different ways” than in the past, Dolnick said.

Anonymous Content manager-producers Howie Sanders and Kassie Evashevski said the partnership with the Times would open up a “treasure trove” of content development possibilities for both companies.

“Our collaboration will push New York Times stories onto new screens and new platforms,” Sanders and Evashevski said. “The Times is a globally recognized source of original, fact-based reporting and we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with this renowned institution.”