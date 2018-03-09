Netflix Reportedly In Talks with the Obamas to Produce TV Shows

Netflix may be closing in on one of its biggest prizes yet: the former president and first lady of the United States.

According to a New York Times report, Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are in talks to produce a series of high-profile shows for the streaming giant.

A spokesperson for Netflix could not be reached for comment.

The TV shows would highlight inspirational stories, rather than comment on Donald Trump or conservative politics, according to the report.

One possible show idea would feature Obama moderating conversations on topics that dominated his presidency, including health care, immigration and climate change.

Another show idea would feature the former First Lady on various topics, including nutrition.

“President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire,” Eric Schultz, Obama’s senior advisor, told the Times. “As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”

It’s unclear how much the Obamas would be paid in the Netflix deal. They recently signed a joint book deal for over $65 million.