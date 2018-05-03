NBC Sports Hires Sports Illustrated Veteran Peter King

Veteran Sports Illustrated writer Peter King is moving to NBC Sports as a writer and on-air commentator.

Rick Cordella, executive vice president and general manager, digital media, NBC Sports Group, made the announcement on Thursday.

King has been a senior writer for 29 years at Sports Illustrated and is among the nation’s most respected sports scribes. He tweeted a simple, “Thank you” to the magazine after the agreement with NBC Sports was announced.

“I’m thrilled to be joining NBC Sports full-time after working with the football crew there since 2006. I’ve loved my time there, both in the studio and doing longer features for ‘Football Night in America,’ and the chance to bring my column there felt like a perfect match to me,” said King. “I loved my time at Sports Illustrated. Quite frankly, it was very tough for me to leave. But the only place that felt like a great fit after my years at SI was NBC, which has always made me feel like a member of the family.”

King’s departure follows the news that Sports Illustrated’s new owner, Meredith Corp. is considering selling the storied weekly magazine. Meredith also recently laid off 200 employees and plans to eliminated 1,000 more positions in the following months.

King’s deal with NBC Sports Group begins in July. He’ll write a weekly NFL column for NBCSports.com and he will continue as a contributor to NBC’s pre-game show “Football Night in America.” He will continue to make regular appearances on radio program “PFT Live with Mike Florio.”

King’s column will include occasional video and written reports from his interviews with teams during preseason NFL training camps. His reporting will continue during the regular season, conference championships, and the Super Bowl.

Aside from covering NFL news, King will also write about other events such as the Olympics and the Stanley Cup Finals.