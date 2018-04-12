NBA Breaks Live Attendance Record for Fourth Straight Season

The NBA has surpassed its own all-time record for regular-season live attendance for the fourth consecutive season.

In the the 2017-18 season, the league set a new total-attendance record and for the first time passed the 22 million mark, drawing 22,124,559 total attendees to regular-season games. That number took the league beyond last year’s record of 21,997,412 attendees.

The NBA also set a new regular-season record for average attendance in 2017-18 with 17,987 fans attending games on average — surpassing the previous record established last year of 17,884. This season was the first in league history in which attendance was at least 95 percent or more of arena capacity.

The NBA also set a new record for sellouts in 2017-18 with 741, eclipsing the previous mark of 723, which was achieved during the 2015-16 season and tied in 2016-17.