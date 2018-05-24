Morgan Freeman Accused of Sexual Harassment by Multiple Women

In total, 16 people spoke to CNN about Freeman, eight who claim to be victims and eight witnesses.
A production assistant who worked on “Going In Style” in 2015 alleges Freeman subjected her to unwanted touching and comments about her figure on a regular basis.
“He did comment on our bodies… We knew that if he was coming by … not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted,” she said.
More to come…
