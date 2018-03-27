MLB, HBO Renew Partnership to Bring ‘Game of Thrones’ to Ballparks

Major League Baseball is re-teaming with “Game of Thrones” to bring Westeros to the ballpark.

While the eighth season of the hit HBO show won’t premiere until 2019, some MLB teams will be giving fans a taste of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen this summer with special “Game of Thrones” events, giveaways, ticket specials and experiences at participating stadiums.

Last summer, the partnership spanned more than 20 MLB ballparks for cross-promotional activities and products, including player and mascot bobbleheads, video board games, special food and drinks at concession stands, co-branded t-shirts and caps, “GoT” costume contests, Snapchat filters, and the appearance of the iconic Iron Throne. Highlights from taking the Iron Throne going out to the ballgame included San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy conducting his post-game press availability on the Iron Throne, Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith posing in his trademark Cardinals red blazer, and Texas Rangers manager Jeff Bannister recreating his popular Iron Throne bobblehead giveaway.

Tickets for the announced “Game of Thrones” dates are now on sale, and details for participating clubs and specific events in summer 2018 will be announced at a later date.

The last season of “Game of Thrones” began production in October, and series star Sophie Turner said they are set to wrap filming in mid-2018. Season 8 will be comprised of six episodes and will air sometime in 2019, following season seven’s release last summer.