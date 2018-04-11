Comedians Remember Mitzi Shore: She ‘Made an Indelible Mark on Comedy’

Comedy Store owner Mitzi Shore died on Wednesday, and many in the stand-up community took to social media to express their condolences.

“It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore, the legendary Godmother of the world famous Comedy Store,” the Comedy Store said in a statement. “Mitzi was an extraordinary businesswoman and decades ahead of her time, who cultivated and celebrated the artistry of stand-up comedy. She was also a loving mother, not only to her own four children, but to the myriad of comedians who adored her. She leaves behind an indelible mark and legacy and has helped change the face of comedy. We will all miss her dearly.”

Mitzi Shore’s son Pauly Shore had previously tweeted about his mother’s increasingly poor health, and on Wednesday wrote that she died at 87.

Mom/Mitzi passed Early in the morning at 4.42 am she was 87 years old my heart lays heavy — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) April 11, 2018

Comedians wrote about their memories of her, with Patton Oswalt saying that he “should’ve taken the doorman job when you offered it to me” at the comedy club, while “Roseanne” executive producer Whitney Cummings thanked Shore for “giving me a family and a home.” Joe Rogan added that “her creating the The Comedy Store was one of the most important things in the history of stand-up comedy, and I will forever be in her debt.”

RIP Mitzi Shore. I should’ve taken the doorman job when you offered it to me. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 11, 2018

I love you Mitzi Shore. Rest In Peace. Thank you for giving me a family and a home. ❤️@TheComedyStore — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) April 11, 2018

Sending my love and appreciation to the great and powerful Mitzi Shore! Her creating the @TheComedyStore was one of the most important things in the history of stand up comedy, and I will forever be in her debt. Thank you, Mitzi! — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) April 9, 2018

“WTF” podcaster Marc Maron tweeted that Shore “made an indelible mark on comedy and my brain. ‘You’re a poet. You should wear a scarf on stage.'” Tom Arnold wrote that The Comedy Store “was a palace & Richard Pryor & Robin Williams were heroes we fantasized about to make it through long days. Thank you Mitzi for welcoming me & allowing me to be on your palace stage with my heroes.”

Mitzi Shore made an indelible mark on comedy and my brain. ‘You’re a poet. You should wear a scarf on stage.’ RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) April 11, 2018

We knew who Mitzi Shore was at the meat packing plant back in Iowa & @TheComedyStore was a palace & Richard Pryer & Robin Williams were heroes we fantasized about 2 make it through long days. Thank you Mitzi for welcoming me & allowing me 2 be on your palace stage with my heroes. https://t.co/ZyQWN5KzU4 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 9, 2018

Kathy Griffin and Fortune Feimster both remembered doing their first stand-up sets at the Store and sent love to the the Shore family.

Mitzi Shore was a pioneer who gave more comics their start than I can count…I did my first legit comedy gig at the Store. She was a woman in a male dominated business who pulled no punches, something I always admired. My heart goes out to @paulyshore and the entire Shore family pic.twitter.com/kabGgWMVuR — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 11, 2018

So sorry to hear about the passing of Mitzi Shore. I performed stand up for the first time ever at the Comedy Store. Getting passed by Mitzi and getting my name on the wall is one of the things I’m most proud of in my career. Sending lots of love to @PaulyShore & @TheComedyStore. — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) April 11, 2018

Read out more tributes below:

Doing stand-up at @TheComedyStore was a childhood dream of mine. It was wishful thinking to this silly kid from Bay City, Texas. Then my dream came true (a few times, even did a set there Monday). Thank you, Mitzi. Thank you for helping make my dreams come true. #RIPMitzi — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) April 11, 2018

#MitziShore created something very special for comics and a very special space for women. She was ahead of her time, a true outlier. Her legacy has had a direct impact on the comic I have become and, for that, I am forever grateful. ❤️🖤 I’m sorry @PaulyShore @TheComedyStore — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) April 11, 2018

The first comedy club show I ever saw (the night I turned 21) was at the La Jolla Comedy Store and the first time I ever did stand-up was on Pot Luck night at the Comedy Store in LA. Might never have tried stand-up if it wasn’t for those rooms. Thanks and RIP, Mitzi Shore. — Doug Benson (@DougBenson) April 11, 2018

We lost a pioneer, visionary, mom, and all-around bad ass person today. Thank you for everything you did for comedy, your legacy will continue on forever. Rest In Peace Mitzi Shore. I’m sorry for your loss @PaulyShore — bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) April 11, 2018