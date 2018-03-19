Milwaukee Brewers Reenact Famous ‘Sandlot’ Scene in Honor of Film’s 25th Anniversary

In honor of the 25th anniversary of “The Sandlot,” players from the Milwaukee Brewers recreated one of the film’s most iconic moments.

In the clip posted to the MLB team’s Twitter on Monday, Stephen Vogt stars as Hamilton ‘Ham’ Porter, hitting a home run during an afternoon with the gang. The ball soars over the fence and into the area of “The Beast,” with Brett Phillips as Smalls, encountering the dog for the first time. The boys pull him back before goes after the ball and risks his life against the “The Beast,” who in this version is played by a more harmless pup named Hank.

Christian Yelich, Eric Sogard, Hernan Perez, Jeremy Jeffress, Josh Hader, Chase Anderson and Jett Bandy are also featured in the reenactment, which closed with the group humming “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” The tweet also included the film’s classic line, “There’s heroes and there’s legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die.”

There's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die. pic.twitter.com/z7mKroaOQ1 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 19, 2018

This isn’t the first time a professional team has taken on the famous baseball film. In 2015, the New York Yankees recreated a different “Sandlot” scene, where Smalls realizes Babe Ruth and “The Great Bambino” are the same person after using a baseball signed by the legendary player.

“The Sandlot,” which starred Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Karen Allen, Denis Leary and James Earl Jones, turns 25 on April 7.