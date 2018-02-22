‘Daily Show’ Contributor Michelle Wolf to Host White House Correspondents’ Dinner

WASHINGTON — Michelle Wolf, a contributor to “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” will be the featured entertainer at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner.

The dinner will be held on April 28.

“I’m delighted to announce ‘Nice Lady’ Michelle Wolf as our featured entertainer this year,” Margaret Talev, president of the WHCA, said. “Our dinner honors the First Amendment and strong, independent journalism. Her embrace of these values and her truth-to-power style make her a great friend to the WHCA. Her Pennsylvania roots, stints on Wall Street and in science and self-made, feminist edge make her the right voice now.”

Wolf is hosting a new show on Netflix, and she recently premiered her hour-long special, “Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady.” The dinner, however, promises to give her high profile exposure before an audience of thousands of D.C. media and politicos.

This will be her first time at the event’s featured entertainment, which is a difficult assignment as the comic traditionally follows the president’s remarks. This year, President Donald Trump has not yet said whether he plans to go, but he will attend another media dinner, the Gridiron Club event on March 3.

Last year’s entertainer was Hasan Minhaj. Trump skipped that event, and the WHCA instead featured other speakers such as Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.

Wolf has done biting satire on Trump. In an appearance on “The Daily Show” after he was election, she said, “Women make up half of this country, Trevor, and now we have a leader who only sees us as ass and tits. Even PornHub thinks we are more than that.”